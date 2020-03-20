Global coronavirus death toll passes 10,000

Italy is now ground zero for the coronavirus pandemic, surpassing China as the country with the most deaths.

As of Thursday, Italian officials report 3,405 coronavirus deaths while China’s death toll stood at 3,248.

Over the last two days, Wuhan, the Chinese city where the outbreak began in December, is reporting no new cases for the first time.

Wuhan is the capital of China’s Hubei province.

Italy and Hubei province imposed total lockdowns to stop the spread; however, Italy has a large elderly population and those 65 and older are highly susceptible to the coronavirus. Thirty-four new cases were reported elsewhere in mainland China Thursday. Authorities say people who came from other countries were infected.

South Korea reported 152 new cases Thursday, a setback after reporting fewer than 100 new cases for four days in a row. South Korea is the hardest-hit Asian country outside China.

Another hard-hit country, Germany, reported a jump of 2,800 new cases Thursday. Officials there say coronavirus could strike as many as 10 million Germans unless proper precautions are taken, including social distancing.

Spain has closed all hotels and turned a four-star inn in Madrid into a makeshift hospital. In France, one of the world’s most anticipated entertainment events, the Cannes Film Festival, has been postponed from May until possibly July.

Prince Albert of Monaco tests positive

Prince Albert of Monaco is the first head of state with a confirmed case of coronavirus. New Zealand and Australia are closing their shores to all foreign visitors. In North America, Mexico reported its first coronavirus death Thursday.

South Africa cases rise to 202

Seven people contracted the virus in the Free State - two had come from Texas in the US, two from Isreal, and one from France and all came together for a church gathering attended by 200 people. The Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize warned between 60 per cent and 70 per cent South Africans are likely to contract the COVID-19 though only about 20 per cent will be seriously ill.