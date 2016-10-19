Related Stories

How Observer got ransacked Written by Edris Kiggundu

It was a dull, wet Sunday morning. Time check: 8.00am.

As John Bosco Asiimwe, a day time guard at The Observer approached the company premises on Tagore Crescent, Kamwokya, he noticed something was amiss.

“From a distance, I noticed that the main door was open. Since I am the only person tasked with opening the office and keeping the keys, I knew there was trouble,” said Asiimwe, who is popularly known as JB.

On the fateful day, he paused and hesitated to approach the gate, overtaken by fear.Later, after he gathered some courage, he walked slowly to the gate and knocked twice.There was no response. Then through the bars of the gate, he saw a broken padlock.

Two things, he said, came to his mind. First, he said, he thought that the night guard had broken into the offices, stolen equipment and taken off. Second, he suspected that the guard had been killed by thugs and dumped somewhere on the premises.

“I gathered courage and opened the gate. I climbed the steps to the front door and entered the building. When I reached the graphics department of the newsroom, I noticed that all the computers had been taken. I was shivering. So I ran back outside,” he said.

Once outside the building, he noticed that something in the compound that looked like a gun hidden under a heap of cardboards near the generator. Moving closer, it was a gun.

Pius Katunzi (L) and Richard Kavuma in shock on seeing the newsroom without computers

At this point, JB reported the matter to the police at Kira Road Police station and recorded a statement. He also telephoned senior managers and directors and informed them about the break-in. Later the police arrived and sealed off the place as they commenced investigations.

While investigations are still on-going, Charles Olupot, the guard on duty, remains the prime suspect and he’s on the run. It is suspected that Olupot, who is attached to Delta Force Protection Limited, connived with the thugs and later abandoned his gun in the compound.

Secondly on Saturday, Olupot did not sign in the office register at The Observer yet before he set off for duty, he signed at Delta. His whereabouts remain unknown.

Investigations so far indicate that once inside, the thugs started lifting desktop computers, taking the monitors and the CPUs. They did not bother to take the cables and keyboards. They took all the desktop computers in the newsroom save for three.

It is also probable that they had a getaway vehicle in which they carried their loot. According to Jackie Kamya, the personnel and administration manager at The Observer, at least 15 desk-top computers and six laptops were taken. Besides the thefts, the thugs vandalized office furniture as they rummaged through drawers and cupboards.

“We are still assessing the damage,” Kamya said.

Michael Okello, a scene-of-crime officer attached to Kira Road police station, said that preliminary investigations reveal that the thugs did not meet any resistance as they entered the premises. Yesterday, the finger prints of staff at Observer were taken as part of the probe.

Edigu Silver, the operations manager at Delta Force Protection Limited, said they were working closely with the police to have the matter resolved.

“The guard acted unlawfully…which is contrary to the employment agreement he signed with Delta Force Protection Limited. We are cooperating with the police to ensure that the guard is arrested in order to help us in the investigation,” read part of Edigu’s letter to Kamya, dated October 18.



NOT UNUSUAL

Over the last couple of years, office break-ins have become rampant, particularly targeting civil society organisations and the media. Last year, unknown people broke into offices of Galaxy FM, Kansanga and made off with office equipment.

Yet in virtually all the cases, the culprits have not been apprehended creating unease and a sense of hopelessness. In June this year, 31 civil society organizations whose offices have been broken into, some more than twice, wrote to the Inspector General of Police, Gen Kale Kayihura, expressing concern that their cases had not been conclusively handled.

“Private security guards have been killed in the course of two break-ins, registered in July 2015 and May 2016. Documents, electronic data and other confidential and sensitive information have been stolen in many cases, and indeed, appears to have been the objective in cases where expensive technology was left untouched,” reads part of the letter dated June 13, 2016.



