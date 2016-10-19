Related Stories

Clerics murders: How the state intends to pin the accused Written by Siraje Lubwama

Details Created: 19 October 2016 Print

Print Email

The trial of the 14 suspects behind last year’s murder of Muslim clerics kicked off yesterday in the International Criminal division of High court.

The suspects are accused of terrorism, murder and attempted murder to which all the accused pleaded not guilty. They are, among other things, accused of killing a string of sheikhs in Kampala and elsewhere in 2014 and 2015.

The defence team includes MacDosman Kabega, Fred Muwema, Ladislaus Rwakafuuzi and Twaha Mayanja. So, this is how the state intends to pin them.

According to the summary evidence presented before the High court at Nakawa, the murdered Muslim clerics and those threatened with murder were referred to as “snakes suitable for elimination” by their killers or tormentors.

Defence lawyer Twaha Mayanja talks to one of the suspects

The suspects include Nakasero-based Amir, Sheikhs Mohammad Yunus Kamoga and Siraje Kawooya, referred to in the summary evidence as the ringleaders of the killings.

The other accused persons are Sheikh Murta Mudde Bukenya, Sheikh Fahd Kalungi, Amir Kinene, Hakim Kinene Muswaswa, Yusuf Kakande alias Abdullah and Abdulsalaam Sekayanja alias Khasim Mulumba. Others are Abdulamid Sematimba Mubiru, Hamza Kasirye, Twaha Sekkito, Rashid Jingo, Musa Isa Mubiru and George William Iga.



THE CASE

Prosecution will attempt to show that some of the accused persons shot and killed Sheikh Mustafah Bahiga at Bwebajja mosque where he had gone for Isha prayers with his three sons. According to prosecution, Bahiga’s dying declaration that, “Kamoga has killed me,” was quite telling.

Prosecution avers that it is in possession of used bullets picked by police from the murder scene. Bahiga was a preacher and leader of the William Street mosque. The mosque was locked in fights, pitting one clique led by Kamoga, and another by Kawooya.

Prosecution alleges that many of the accused recruited former combatants of the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), using Nakasero and William Street mosques as sanctuaries. ADF is designated as a terrorist organization under the Anti-terrorism Act.

SNAKES NAMED

According to prosecution, the ‘murder clique’ referred to the victims as “snakes.”

“As the wrangles escalated, fliers were printed and circulated in the two mosques warning the Muslim faithful to shun and avoid the snakes. The first set of fliers had the names and photographs of three individuals, Sheikh Hassan Kirya, Najib Ssonko and Bahiga. These fliers were being distributed by Yusuf Kalanda, [Accused No. 17],” the summary evidence says.

Prosecution contends that shortly thereafter, a second set of fliers containing derogatory messages and hate speech against Ssonko, Bahiga and Umar Swadiq were printed and distributed under the watch and direction of Kawooya (Accused No.1) to other places.

Relatives and friends of the accused wave at the prisons bus as it leaves the High court

The state claims that this campaign was followed by radical preaching in mosques by Kamoga, inciting fellow Muslims to do something about “the snakes.” It is alleged that Kamoga was this time round distributing the flies together with Kawooya.

Prosecution claims it has witnesses who will testify that at this stage, the accused persons started organizing meetings in several places like William street and Nakasero mosques, at the residence of Fahd Kalungi (Accused No.4) along Entebbe road and Kawooya’s home in Gayaza to find ways of eliminating “the snakes”.

Evidence further shows that after the death of Bahiga, a third set of fliers was printed and distributed in the same mosques. The fliers this time omitted Bahiga’s name and instead replaced it with Prince Kassim Nakibinge. On January 2, 2015, four days after Bahiga’s murder, Jemba was attacked at his Matugga residence by gun-wielding assailants. His police guards returned fire and the attackers fled.

Kirya was murdered on June 30, 2015 at 10pm by assailants on a motorcycle as he stopped to purchase fruits from a road side stall at Bweyogerere trading centre.

The police arrested several suspects and recovered DVDs and mobile phones, which were later analyzed. Police recovered some of the offending fliers from Rashid Jingo (A12) and Twaha Sekitto (A11). It also recovered Call Data Records indicating that Amir Kinene (A5) was trailing Bahiga on December 28, 2014.

Investigations also reveal that Amir Kinene, Hakim Kinene Muswaswa (A6) and others rented a house in Mafubira village in Jinja on December 27, 2014 and Amir Kinene fled Kampala on December 28 immediately after Bahiga’s murder and took refuge in this house.

The police investigation led to the arrest of Iga who allegedly admitted in the charge and caution statement that he participated in trailing Kirya with a view of eliminating him. His mobile phone allegedly contained photographs of Kirya’s home.

Prosecution shall contend that the death of the two Sheikhs and the attack on Jemba was all part of a grand criminal conspiracy orchestrated by the accused persons masterminded by Kamoga and Kawooya.

It shall further contend that the accused persons had a common intention to commit the offences and are, therefore, criminally and jointly responsible under the doctrine of common intention.



This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.