Related Stories

Editors snub MPs' summons again
Written by JOSEPHINE NAMULOKI

Editors of The Observer, Red Pepper and Uganda Radio Network (URN) have for the second time snubbed summons by legislators to appear before a Parliamentary committee investigating the perceived negative coverage of the House.

Parliament’s committee on rules, privileges and discipline summoned editors from the three media houses to appear before them yesterday [Tuesday] but MPs waited in vain. Instead, all they got was a letter from the lead counsel for URN, Ladislaus Kiiza Rwakafuuzi, who stated that his advice to his clients is not to honour the committee’s summons.

“The functions of Parliament are spelt out in Article 79(1) and (3) of the constitution. Committees of Parliament are supposed to act in furtherance of these functions and nothing else. Superintending [over the] editorials of media houses is not related to the functions of Parliament,” reads Rwakafuuzi’s letter to the committee, dated October 12, 2016.

Secondly, Rwakafuuzi added, Parliament has already made laws relating to management of media houses, which include sections on disciplining those who err. “Ipso facto, parliament has no further role to play,” the lawyer concluded.

Committee chairman Clement Ongalo Obote said Red Pepper and The Observer did not send any communication regarding the summons to the committee.

However, The Observer news editor’s lawyer, Isaac Ssemakadde, had earlier written to the committee explaining why the editors would not honour parliament’s summons.



MORE SUMMONSES

Shortly after the MPs’ meeting, Ongalo Obote told journalists that the committee had resolved to summon the editors for a third time on October 27, 2016 before writing a report to be presented to the House.

“We summoned them last week but we only received communication from Uganda Radio Network saying they were not coming. This is not from the members of the committee but we have a directive from the House.

We are going to summon The Observer, URN and Red Pepper for the third time to meet with us next Wednesday. If they don’t come, then we shall proceed to write a report and present it to the House with our recommendations,” said Ongalo.

On October 5, 2016, when the editors of The Observer, URN and Red Pepper were due to appear before the committee for the first time, they did not appear. Only The New Vision, represented by the editor-in-chief, Barbara Kaija, honoured the summons. She was accompanied by John Kakande, the editor-in-charge of New Vision and the company legal officer Tonny Raymond Kirabira.

The summonses are the result of complaints by Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga and some MPs who were irked by media coverage of certain issues relating to parliament.

Notable among the issues was the Shs 150m car grant, a planned expenditure of Shs 68m as burial expenses per legislator, and the trip by both speakers and several legislators to the Ugandan North American Association (UNAA) convention in Boston, Massachusetts, and Los Angeles, California.



