Related Stories

Betty Nambooze, the Mukono municipality MP, has been busy working on her private member's bill that seeks to restrict alcohol consumption.

But the bill has already cost her one of her friends in politics, Moses Kasibante, the Lubaga North MP. The two traded barbs when Nambooze tried and failed to introduce the bill on the floor of parliament earlier this month. In an interview with Baker Batte Lule, Nambooze addresses her public fallout with Kasibante and the tenets of her bill, among other things.



You have come up with a private member’s bill on alcohol. What are the highlights of the bill?

First of all, we want to codify all the laws relating to alcohol as far as possible, then update them emphasizing more on manufacturing, selling and advertisement of alcohol after discovering that 89 per cent of the alcohol consumed by our people is unregulated. Some of this alcohol, which is even poisonous, is made in makeshift laboratories by people whose motive is to make money.

We also want to emphasize rehabilitation other than punishing consumers who become victims of alcoholism. We also want the regulation of alcohol to be moved from the ministry of Trade to that of Health so that it is not just any trading law but a public health law. This is being done after realizing that Uganda has the second-youngest population in the world.

However, it also has the second highest record of taking alcohol on the continent. This means that alcohol is being taken by our young people. Therefore, it becomes irresponsible for any leader to continue pursuing the line that this is what people want. For me, I was voted to be a leader in this country; let me make a contribution in guiding society. You should also remember that laws are not made for good people but for bad ones. I also take alcohol but we want it risk-free.



Some of these issues you are talking about have been here for ages; why bring the bill now?

This is the time I have to make a contribution to this country. I have no other time to write a law. I’m a third-termer in parliament. I have gathered enough experience to come up with a private member’s bill. Two, I don’t know how much time I have in parliament or in this world. You just have to walk in our towns and villages and see the problem.

What politicians are doing is only to facilitate this vice. When they go to villages the first hand that reaches out to them begs for Shs 500. This money is to buy a sachet of waragi but this is abdication of our roles as leaders if we give Shs 500, to people to buy poison.

If somebody can get drunk on only Shs 500 this means alcohol must have a problem. It is in Uganda [where] it is cheaper to drink alcohol than water. The most important thing that people should note is that I’m not encumbered to do other things. I can carry on this debate while doing other things. We as politicians should use some of the influence we have gathered along the way to talk to people about the vices that have bedeviled our society.

If I don’t use the influence I have now, people will stop listening to what I say.



There are other pertinent issues affecting society like the minimum wage for workers. Why don’t you take up such challenges?

First of all, people should realize that we are 435 MPs. If every MP brings a bill, that will be 435 bills. So, it is not that Nambooze should do everything. What I have not done, other colleagues should do. However, it is also not true that I have not done anything about the minimum wage.

In the last parliament, Hon Eddy Kwizera and I as his seconder moved a motion urging government to set up a salary commissions board to determine the salaries of all government workers including MPs. When we went to parliament, we were not even allowed to read the motion; members threw it out.

I also have another bill that seeks to regulate immigrant workers in Uganda. So, it is not true that I have gone for this only one thing.



The bill has brought out the other side of you that doesn’t tolerate divergent views. When your once good friend Moses Kasibante opposed the bill on the floor of parliament, you made uncharitable comments about him, referring to him as a drunkard who sleeps in bars and you regretted the role you played in his election.

I regret the exchange between me and Hon Kasibante. But you should know the background. For the last five years I have shared an office with Hon Kasibante. We even share a research assistant. We basically share everything and when I’m going to do something, he gets to know about it.

We have also been friends for very many years so when I was working on this bill he was aware of what I was doing and we discussed in detail. Even on that day when I moved a motion to seek leave of parliament to present the bill, he sat behind me and constantly reminded me to bring the motion in time so he can support me before he leaves for a programme on CBS radio. I took him for his word.

When I moved the motion, he rose on a point of procedure and said I should not be heard. I find this level of dishonesty so disturbing from a friend we share an office. He had all the time to raise this matter with me. He even hurt me more by saying that my intention was to see people die. He accused me of authoring a bill that will cause death yet my intention is to save life.

That was very unkind of him to put that on the record of the Hansard. Two, by raising a procedural matter that I should not be heard was also extremely hard for me to take. The only opportunity I have as an opposition politician is that platform in parliament. Those remarks tickled me the wrong way.

But I also appreciate that Kasibante has a right to his opinion and in a democracy there is no problem with that. However, I want to tell you that he is only opposed to one clause in the bill. He should first educate himself about the entire bill, which has 110 clauses.

He only talks about that one clause that regulates time. I don’t think Kasibante is opposed to regulating alcohol from being accessed by minors, or to pressure government to set up rehabilitation centers for people who might become victims of alcoholism.

It is quite unfair for him to seek to throw out a bill because of one clause. I also don’t think that my brother is right to come to the conclusion that President Museveni has given people freedom by drinking alcohol at any time and in whatever quantity. What Museveni is doing by not regulating alcohol and betting is handing our youth a tool of self-destruction as long as they don’t disturb him politically.

I’m a student of development studies and democracy; what Museveni is doing is called democratic dictatorship. Under this arrangement, leaders will be very strict with anybody trying to throw them out of power and they will bring very strict laws in that direction. In exchange, they will leave the citizens to do all other self-destructive things in the name of freedom. Uganda is the only country in the world with an unregulated betting industry.

Why do you think Museveni is giving Ugandans freedom in only those areas?

This non-regulation of alcohol is also a political tool to dominate us and I know Museveni will be opposed to this law. Let people like Kasibante not be fooled that we have anything to lose as opposition or as Ugandans if we guide our youths on how they should drink alcohol risk-free. I’m not advocating a ban on the consumption of alcohol because I also drink but I want to guide our people on how they should consume this alcohol.



Have you talked to Kasibante about these issues since the exchange?

Unfortunately, we haven’t been able to meet but I’m also giving him time. I also think this matter has been blown out of proportion by the media. So, I don’t want to play into your hands. Sometimes I read things attributed to Kasibante and I know he hasn’t said them.

The media have jumped on this, seeing two great friends clashing over a bill yet both of them drink alcohol. This has the likelihood of diverting debate. It has nothing to do with me and Kasibante.



If the bill is passed, will implementation be possible?

President Museveni is not going to be here forever. The law in place now was written in 1964. That means we write laws for posterity. It might not be implemented today but when we get good leaders, they will have where to start. Let’s have the law and then we can talk about the implementation.



Does the law enjoy support from MPs?

The law is quite popular among female MPs and some male colleagues only that politicians are being held at ransom these days. There hasn’t been a time in history when it is so difficult to be an MP like it is today. Everybody wants to hold you at ransom; the voters and those we are struggling against.

If I’m opposition, every time I open my mouth, I’m expected to speak about my great support for Col Kizza Besigye and my hatred for Museveni. And the reverse is true for NRM MPs. We kindly beg our people to let us lead them because that’s why they voted for us.

Some people these days have given up because whatever you do, you are accused of having been influenced by such and such forces. Even things we do in good faith like this particular bill. You will hear people coming up with all sorts of conspiracy theories.



Some say you want alcohol companies to ‘talk’ to you.

You see mafias have used this situation to confuse parliament; now it can’t do anything because any parliamentarian who comes up with anything, people will seek to blackmail him/her.



It’s just a few months into the 10th parliament but we have now two private member’s bills and others are coming up. Is this confirmation that government is not doing its work?

Yes, government is not doing its work. For 30 years, President Museveni has not been able to regulate alcohol. When I raised this private member’s bill, the executive came to parliament and said they were also thinking about a similar bill.

So, they asked to sit with me to harmonize our position because they know what it means to give an opposition permission to table a bill and then traverse the whole country in the name of collecting views on the bill. If you grant me permission to collect views on alcohol, I will use the same opportunity to reach out to people.

Bottom line is Museveni has failed in providing leadership to this country. That’s why people want me to bring a bill for the procurement of a cancer machine. Recently a story was carried in your paper that NRM MPs were stopped from coming up with private member’s bills. Even people in NRM are seeing all these problems in the country.



Have you received your Shs 100m for your car deal?

Is it a deal?



Give it a name you want.

I have never considered my privileges as a member of parliament as deals. Since I joined parliament, each term I’m given some money to buy a car. The first time I entered parliament, I was given Shs 65m to buy a car and I indeed bought it.

The second time I was given Shs 103m, I split the money into two; bought an ambulance for my constituency and also bought myself a car. When I was campaigning in the last election, people knew that I was going to be given a car. We agreed that I will buy another ambulance because the one we have is very busy. On average it takes five patients to Mulago hospital a day; this is too much for the driver.



Is buying an ambulance for the constituency your role as an MP?

It wouldn’t have been my role but we are driven to that point of despair because of poor prioritization by government. The problem is that we have given up our powers of appropriation as parliament.

If we were doing our work as parliament, we would have got solutions for those problems long ago. The office of an MP has become another institution. You have to deal with so many problems.



When you are looking for votes, you tell people you can sort out virtually all their problems. Why are you complaining now?

Perception is the biggest tool that governs society. If you say people, I’m going to parliament to write laws and make policy, they will not listen. People believe and demand, as a matter of right, that MPs do those functions.



Have you received your Shs 100 million advance payment for your car?

I have seen in the newspapers that we have been given money but for me whenever Centenary bank receives money on my behalf, I get an alert on my phone.

I haven’t received that message. But you know parliament has been demonized intentionally or otherwise by the media. If you receive money, it is an offence; if you say you have not yet received the money, it is also an offense.



Opposition MPs accuse President Museveni of wasteful expenditure but when it comes to their emoluments, there is union of purpose with the NRM. We have had opposition MPs who say Shs 200 million for cars is nothing. How are you different from NRM?

What do you think is the reason behind the splitting of my money to buy an ambulance for my people? In the last parliament when this issue came up I opposed it. At times as a person you get annoyed because even the journalists pushing against it are not doing so out of realization that we don’t need to be this wasteful.

It is out of envy that a journalist opposes Nambooze getting Shs 200 million because this journalist who is telling me not to take that money is waiting for me at the steps of parliament to give him/her some money. If you don’t give the money, he will not give you coverage. We are all corrupt.

You can’t remain true to the cause when you are not ready to make sacrifices. I would like to be part of this debate and I’m against this Shs 200m but why I’m not joining the debate is that everybody is doing it so dishonestly. Look at these people in civil society and the cars they are driving.

They are bigger than what we would buy with Shs 200m. We cannot be in a country where everybody is preaching responsibility but that responsibility cannot be executed by themselves but other people.



There was talk that you were interested in leading the Buganda caucus, what stopped you from contesting?

When I returned from South Africa after treatment, I engaged colleagues to know what type of caucus we were forming. Did we want to form a social club or a caucus that would push the interests of Buganda on the floor of parliament?

Eventually I realized that people were interested in going to parties, donating to charity and I think I’m not very good in that. I was interested in a political structure that would push Buganda and Uganda issues.



Wouldn’t you influence that when you are the leader of the caucus?

It was very clear from the word go that people were going to vote for their leaders along party lines. If NRM had made a resolution that they were going to vote for their members, it was hopeless to participate in such an election when you are sure you don’t have the numbers.



Would I be right to conclude that although you come from Buganda, you are not a member of Buganda caucus because you disagree with its agenda?

According to their objectives, they would bury me if I were to die today. Definitely I would contribute money if a colleague lost a relative, that’s all; they will not go beyond that. I can’t sit with them to plot anything political or legislative.



To be clear, you are no longer interested in anything to do with the Buganda caucus other than issues you would do for another MP from outside Buganda.

It is very clear that the caucus is not going to pursue a legislative programme in parliament and I will not be looking in that direction when I’m seeking to lobby members to influence legislation. What I can do is to talk to them as individual members of the caucus, but not as a group.



If you were to vote in that election; of the two candidates, Ssekikubo and Muyanja Ssenyonga, who would you have voted for?

Ssenyonga is my friend in Mukono but if Buganda caucus wanted a strong leader, they would have voted for Ssekikubo.



What do you say about the summons by parliament of newspaper editors?

I don’t know why even parliament is doing that. It should work on improving its public relations machinery. They should get somebody to work out a good public relations package.

Because some of these stories have come as a result of poor public relations management by parliament. Like now, they say parliament is in recess yet members are very busy doing committee work.

These are our internal weaknesses that have got to do with our civil servants. We also need to do the right things to get good publicity. I don’t think it’s worthwhile for us to start fighting the media. Of course even you in the media are always not objective. Some of you are just malicious with a deliberate plan to demonize parliament.