Related Stories

The three cholera patients admitted for treatment at St Mary's Hospital Lacor in Gulu have been discharged from isolation.



Dr Emmanuel Ochola, the head of HIV, research and documentation department says the hospital effectively contained the disease within days and no new cases have emerged.



Dr Ochola says the trio left the isolation ward on Friday after fully recovering from the disease. They were residents of Bibiya village in Elegu parish, Atiak sub-county in Amuru district.



The three were brought from the outskirts of South Sudan refugees' reception centres on Elegu border post where the ministry of Health has been battling an outbreak since September.



Two of the victims were members of the same family while the third was a 14-year-old boy who reported to the hospital while already on treatment.



Dr Ochola urged communities to practice proper waste disposal and observe high standard of hygiene to prevent further outbreak.



Cholera is an infection of the small intestine manifesting with severe watery diarrhoea and vomiting. It is potent for causing dehydration and death if not quickly treated.





