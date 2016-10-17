Related Stories

Broadcasters condemn break-in at Observer Written by Observer Media Ltd

Details Created: 17 October 2016 Print

Print Email

National Association of Broadcasters wishes to express strong condemnation of the break-in, theft and vandalisation of Observer Media Ltd property at their premises in Kamwokya, on the night of October 15th 2016.



As a voice of broadcasters in Uganda, NAB believes that an attack on any media platform in the country is an attack on all media in the country.



These actions violate Uganda’s constitution that seeks to protect press freedom under article 29.

As part of the fourth estate, media plays a significant role in shaping the course of politics through informing the citizenry and acting as a feedback platform to the leadership.



NAB calls upon the relevant law enforcement authorities to objectively and expeditiously handle the case to its conclusion and to apply the fullest extent of the law to the culprits to protect media freedom in Uganda.



Kin Kariisa,



Chairman

National Association of Broadcasters