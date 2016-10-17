Related Stories

Three police helicopters are on standby to deliver materials to hard-to-reach areas, as national examinations got underway today.
The helicopters have been provided on request of the ministry of Education and Sports through the focal point officer, Bashanga Katungi.
Up to 323,129 students started their Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE) examinations today from 3,453 centres across the country. A total of 1,068,224 candidates will be examined this academic year in Primary leaving examinations (PLE), UCE and Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education (UACE).
Police spokesperson Andrew Felix Kaweesi says the helicopters will ease delivery of examination materials to students in the countryside especially during rainy days.
Often, transport to areas that are in distant places is paralyzed due to poor physical infrastructure leading to a delay in delivery of materials.
"All we need is to be informed of any transportation challenge and our helicopters will be ready to go," Kaweesi says.
Prior to this, police's main role in the national examination is to store examination papers at the different police stations and to handle criminal cases of malpractice. The exams are stored at the district storage facilities that are provided by UNEB to police.
Police is also mandated to ensure safe delivery of the exams from the Kampala to different police stations from where they are delivered to various examination centres.
