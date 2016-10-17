Related Stories

Besigye looks to walk-to-work top leaders to propel Defiance Written by Sadab Kitatta Kaaya

Since he walked out of jail last July, Dr Kizza Besigye began working on a larger goal of expanding his defiance campaign beyond the realm of his party.

The Observer has learnt that Besigye has begun reassembling the team of opposition politicians who spearheaded the 2011 walk-to-work protests that almost paralysed Kampala.

Besigye, according to insiders, began crystallizing his plan when he was still on remand in Luzira prison, accused of treason. While there, the FDC presidential flag bearer notably met DP’s Mathias Mpuuga (Masaka municipality MP), Muhammad Muwanga Kivumbi (Butambala MP) and Medard Lubega Sseggona (Busiro East MP), who were kingpins in organizing and executing the 2011 walk-to-work protests.

People close to the three MPs say they are willing to join Besigye. On the outside, other activists have cobbled what is known as the ‘defiance cabinet,’ which holds weekly meetings at Besigye’s home in Kasangati.

Besigye used the prison meetings first to mend fences with the DP MPs since they supported rival presidential candidate Amama Mbabazi, the former prime minister.

But in the face of two failed FDC-led defiant campaigns against the 2016 elections; first, the Thursday stay-at-home and the Blue Friday campaigns, Besigye is keen on getting back on board with the hardcore walk-to-work protest campaigners.

Interviewed on Saturday, Margaret Wokuri, a pro-defiance activist and Mbale FDC chairperson, said Besigye has always wanted to work with all opposition supporters.

“But since 2011, he [Besigye] has always said the issues of Uganda are not about one political party but all Ugandans who believe in justice and the rule of law. It is not new, his aim is that we fight together and get the desired [political, institutional and economic] reforms and then everyone can go back to their respective political parties,” she said.

Dr Kizza Besigye (C) alongside FDC secretary general Nathan Nandala Mafabi (L) and party president Gen Mugisha Muntu

Besigye’s approach, however, has run into some trouble within FDC. Party president Maj Gen Mugisha Muntu prefers that the party focus on organizing and strengthening its grassroots structures instead of protests.

But pro-Besigye opposition supporters look at Muntu’s approach as a non-starter. Asked to comment on the issue on October 14, Muntu said: “I recognise the rights of people to think or make judgment in whatever way they want because that is democracy.”

The misunderstandings, according to Muntu, are caused by a failure by the politically-inexperienced FDC supporters to appreciate the need for two approaches.

“The misunderstandings have tremendously narrowed; I see that there is a deeper understanding that having different approaches should not divide us, but unite us,” he added.

At the party headquarters, Muntu oversees the defiance committee headed by Kira municipality MP Ssemujju Ibrahim Nganda. It was formed immediately after the February 18 elections with the aim of forcing the government to agree to an international audit of the results.

Following the failure of its immediate objective, the committee is expected to carry on with its activities, among them organizing parallel events for all national functions.

“We decided that all national functions should not be left to be monopolized by NRM because if we contribute to budgets of such functions through the taxes we pay, why then do we have to leave them to be used by NRM to promote its agenda?” Ssemujju told The Observer on October 13.

Their first planned activities during the Independence day weekend were foiled by police. On October 7, the day the first planned rally was scheduled to take place at Bweyogerere in Kira municipality, policemen surrounded Ssemujju’s home early in the morning and wouldn’t let him out.

The days that followed, police detained Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago, Makindye West MP Allan Ssewanyana, Besigye, plus former Tororo MP Geoffrey Ekanya and FDC mobiliser Ingrid Turinawe.

“Our resolve is for a protracted peaceful resistance to put government on pressure to allow reforms for free and fair elections,” Ssemujju said.

Speaking on Friday, Muntu expressed his commitment to the Ssemujju-led defiance committee but not Besigye’s defiance cabinet.

“The [defiance] committee plans and works within, and also reports to the organs of the party [while the defiance cabinet] is a matter before courts; I wouldn’t want to talk about it,” Muntu said.

