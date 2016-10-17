Related Stories

Why Museveni, Bashir have become friends Written by Edris Kiggundu

President Museveni and Omar al Bashir

There was a time when President Museveni and his Sudanese counterpart, Hassan Omar al Bashir couldn’t see eye-to-eye, let alone shake hands.

Then, Kampala accused Khartoum of funding Joseph Kony’s Lord’s Resistance Army while Sudan alleged that Uganda was providing sanctuary to the Sudan People’s Liberation Army/Movement (SPLA) led by the late Dr John Garang.



This acrimony now seems to be in the distant past as President Museveni’s visit to Khartoum, the second within one year, demonstrated last week. It speaks volumes that Museveni was the only non-Muslim president invited to witness the signing of the pact between Bashir and 90 political parties and rebel movements.

Other leaders who attended the function were: Idriss Deby of Chad, who is also incumbent chairman of the African Union, Mohammed Fatah Al-Sisi of Egypt, and Mohammed Abdul-Aziz of Mauritania. Don Wanyama, the senior presidential press secretary, said the longstanding feud between Uganda and Sudan has come to an end as a result of several geo-political developments, notably the end of the LRA conflict and the creation of South Sudan.

He added that unlike in the past, Museveni and Bashir have now discovered they have more things in common.

“They are both united by their disdain for Western domination through institutions such as the International Criminal Court (ICC). But most importantly, President Museveni has been agitating for a united Africa which means we have to work together,” Wanyama said.

Indeed, with the routing of the LRA from Uganda ten years ago, the main source of tension between the two leaders was removed. The creation of South Sudan became the icing on the cake as a buffer of friendly forces had been planted between the two countries, which now ceased to share a border that had been a source of conflict for a long time.

More recently, the South Sudan internal conflict pitting President Salva Kiir against his rival and former vice president Dr Riek Machar has gotten the two men talking as they bid to end the war without com- promising their interests.

Dr Frederick Golooba-Mutebi, a political scientist, told The Observer yesterday that he believes Museveni is interceding on behalf of Kiir.

“I suspect that he could be telling Bashir not to support Machar against Salva Kiir because this will escalate the situation,” Golooba-Mutebi said.

Secondly, he said, both countries being members of the Inter-Governmental Authority on Development (Igad), Museveni and Bashir have to work together to try and fashion a way out of the crisis that is hurting both economies.

Bashir remains an influential player in South Sudan politics and Museveni, who has positioned himself as the peacemaker-in-chief within the Great Lakes region, needs his support.

Last year, Sudan vice president Hasabo Abdel Rahman met President Museveni in Kampala and the two countries agreed to form a joint mechanism to implement a security agreement that would bring stability to the region. In Khartoum on Monday, Museveni said continuation of conflict in the region would hurt its economic growth prospects.

“You have heard us being called landlocked. We’re not landlocked. We have a highway called the Nile that leads us to the Mediterranean but it can’t be used because of problems in South Sudan. Uganda will do everything possible to support Sudan in peace-making,” he said.



BASHIR’S LEGACY

Bashir, who has been in power since 1989, might have another motivation for cozying up to neighbours that he previously fought. In April this year, he told the BBC in an interview that he will stand down as leader of Sudan when his current term ends in 2020. Sudanese analysts suggested then that he could be trying to polish his political legacy at home and abroad.

If he seriously wants to quit in four years’ time, Bashir might be trying to shape his legacy both internally, by doing everything to reunite his fractured country, and regionally by cultivating more allies.

Chad, a Muslim country whose leader Deby was one of the four in Khartoum last week, previously had fractured relations with Sudan, culminating in the severing of diplomatic ties in 2008.

More so, ever since the ICC indicted Bashir in 2009 for crimes against humanity and war crimes in the western Sudan region of Darfur, he has looked isolated.

He has only visited countries that have given him assurances that he will not be arrested. These include South Africa, Kenya and Ethiopia. He could not visit Uganda in 2010 during an African Union summit, because he was not sure of his security then.

When he graced President Museveni’s swearing-in ceremony at Kololo in May, 2016, the loudest cheers were reserved for Bashir. True to form, Museveni used the occasion to praise his erstwhile enemy while blasting the ICC as an unserious body.

“We lost interest in the ICC...ICC is none of our business. It is a useless body. We had supported the ICC initially thinking they were serious...but it is a bunch of useless people,” Museveni told his audience to the amusement of Bashir who smiled sheepishly. Some angry Western diplomats led by US and Canada walked out in protest, offended by these remarks.

FROSTY HISTORY

The newfound camaraderie between Museveni and Bashir was inconceivable 10 years ago. At the height of the tension in 1995, Uganda drove military tanks into the Sudanese embassy and severed diplomatic ties.

As recently as 2012 when Uganda purchased four fighter jets worth $700 million, Col Felix Kulayigye, the then army spokesman, justified the expenditure, citing the threat posed by Sudan, among other countries.

“We shall not provoke anyone into war, but if we are attacked, we shall take war to whoever has provoked us. Do you think we shall sit down and watch as planes bomb Ugandans because they have superior weapons?” Kulayigye asked.

Besides Bashir, President Museveni has been making friends out of former enemies all around lately. Rwanda’s Paul Kagame is a case in point, and so is DR Congo whose president Joseph Kabila was in Kasese to meet Museveni recently following years of acrimony.

The realignment of relations in the region just proves the saying that in politics there are no permanent friends or enemies, just permanent interests.

