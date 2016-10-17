Related Stories

Tumuhimbise: the rich ‘jobless youth’ feeding on activism Written by Baker Batte Lule

The brain behind of pig demonstrations is a globetrotter



On June 18, 2014, the nature of Uganda’s public demonstrations took an unprecedented twist when two young men succeeded in sneaking two piglets into the precincts of parliament.

Calling themselves ‘The Jobless Brotherhood,’ Norman Tumuhimbise and Robert Mayanja were protesting the rampant corruption, youth unemployment and exploitation. They doused the piglets in yellow paint, a reference meant to taunt the ruling NRM party.

Today, these youths are battling several court cases ranging from criminal trespass to conspiracy to commit a felony. Tumuhimbise is the chairman of the group that he says has more than 5,000 members and nothing seems to stop their activism. Recently, Jobless Brotherhood members let off more piglets at parliament and went a notch higher by inscribing on them names of some MPs.

As the country gets to terms with the piglet demonstration, The Observer tracked down Tumuhimbise to find out what motivates him to take on such a rare kind of demonstration.



WHO IS TUMUHIMBISE?

The 30-year-old is a son of a UPDF sergeant, Patrick Nuwagaba and Sylvia Kemirembe of Lusaana village, Mpumudde in Lwengo district. He studied to Kyakwebera PS in Lusaana village, Modern High School, Kyazanga for O-level and Bombo Army SS for A-level.

After he failed to join the police force, he enrolled at the Islamic University in Uganda (IUIU) to pursue a degree in law. However, he never completed the course because the institution expelled him for leading that piglet demonstration in 2014.

“They summoned me to the disciplinary committee where they charged me for associating with piglets. They said I was spoiling the reputation of the institution,” The humble-speaking Tumuhimbise says. Before the dismissal, he was asked to choose between politics and studies. “I chose to first stay my education and pursue human rights.”

After some time in the academic cold, Tumuhimbise applied for a place at Kampala International University (KIU), where he was admitted and is currently continuing with his law course. He is married to Melisa Kemigisa and the couple has two children aged seven and three.



BECOMING AN ACTIVIST

Tumuhimbise said he was inspired after witnessing the injustices his family endured over the years. For instance, he said his father joined the NRA bush-war in 1984 but up to now, he is still at the same rank of sergeant given to him in 1988.

“Seeing my father at the same rank for almost 30 years made me want to fight this injustice. There are people who are promoted almost on a monthly basis,” he said.

He also pointed out his failed bid to join the police force as another motivation for activism. In 2007, he tried to join police but he was discontinued after six months of training.

“I was chased away from Kabalye police training school because on my medical form I had indicated that I had allergies. But the real reason was because they wanted to create room for the so-called rats [children of well-connected],” he claimed.

This, he says, emboldened his desire to lead change where every Ugandan has got the same rights regardless of his/her origin.

“It has been a sequence of events that gave me the energy to confront my oppressors. You must be so brave to say I’m standing up for the rest of your colleagues,” Tumuhimbise said.

In the 2011 general elections, he contested for the Bukoto Midwest parliamentary seat. Although he lost, this gave him impetus to continue fighting.

“I started the Jobless Brotherhood in 2013 but we continued to develop the concept. The question was: should we attach ourselves to FDC? We said people will misinterpret us. We need to be nonpartisan,” he added.



SHS 5 MILLION A MONTH

Concern has been raised in several circles how Jobless Brotherhood gets the money to run activities. Tumuhimbise said that he is the primary source of the resources.

“We are so expensive to be used, let alone be bought. There is no way we can stand against youth exploitation and then we are exploited ourselves,” he said, adding that there is a difference between being jobless and having money.

“You can be jobless when you have money but you can also have a job when you don’t have money,” he pointed out.

When he is not engaged in activism, Tumuhimbise is an author and further says he also rears goats, sheep and cows. “I have no job but I can sustain myself; one of my book costs $18 on amazon.com. There are so many downloads every now and again and what do you expect? I have money which I inject in my farm. Every month I can get at least Shs 5 million,” he boasted.

So far, he has written two books; Behind The Devil’s Line (2014) and Unsowing The Mustard Seed, a critique of President Museveni’s Sowing The Mustard Seed.

“Even if I applied to get a job now, I would get a very good one right away but my question is: if I get a very good job, will it help other Ugandans wallowing in poverty?,”



WHY PIGS AND PARLIAMENT?

Tumuhimbise explained that their use of the pigs is symbolic to show the selfishness and greed among MPs.

“Beside the hyena, there is no any other animal that is as greedy as a pig. I have not seen any animal in its sober mind that eats its own kids. That is the same picture we are seeing with our leaders. They are eating us alive,” he said.

He said they chose parliament because it is where leaders from across the country converge to determine the direction of the country as it is them who pass laws and policies on which the country is run.

“Every single policy that makes us suffer is passed by parliament. So, there is no suitable place to demonstrate other than parliament,” he said.

However, he is apologetic to Muslims whom he says have misinterpreted their mode of demonstration.

“We do not have any intention to annoy, irritate or overlook anyone’s religion. It was just symbolic to say we want things performed better,” he said.