Related Stories

Rugasira talks life in the UK, promoting Ugandan coffee Written by Simon Kasyate

Andrew Rugasira

ANDREW RUGASIRA is the chairman of Good African Coffee and aspirant for chairperson of the Uganda National Chamber of Commerce. He talked to Capital FM’s Simon Kasyate, the host of Desert Island Discs programme.



Good evening and welcome to the show.

Thank you. I am glad to be here.



Who is Andrew Rugasira?

I am 47 years old. I am born to Martha and Henry Rugasira. My father was an industrialist. He set up a school chalk factory in Uganda in the 1970s. My mother was an administrator; she worked in a bank before joining my father in business. I have two younger sisters and two older sisters.



You are the only boy!

I am the only one, yes.



Spoilt boy!!

I wouldn’t call it spoilt. My primary school, at eight years, I was at Savio School, in Kisubi.



What had you done to your parents to send you to boarding school at that age?

You know in 1979, Savio was considered one of the leading boarding schools in the country. If you remember that time, the political situation and the insecurity was such that it was actually a good thing to take children to boarding school.

So, my father was a disciplinarian. He believed that his son was an investment carrying his name. Therefore, if he was to get a good return on this investment, he didn’t spare the rod and he had to take him in a good school. So, I spent my primary five, six and seven there…From there I went to St Mary’s [College] Kisubi for two years. Then after my S2, I went to the UK.



Let’s go back to your childhood: how was home like before you went to boarding school?

I went to boarding school at eight; so, my earlier years are of my dad beginning to build his business.

He was very busy, lots of travel. It was a typical middle-class home at the time, with friends and family being part of a social life, church being part of our Sunday life, visiting friends and a tough kind of discipline regime at home, and obviously visiting relatives upcountry in the village.

My father comes from Kanungu district, Kihiihi to be specific. My mother’s village is in Luweero. We would go to both places. So, I would say it was a family insistent on values and hard work and my dad was a tough enforcer of those values and I can say the final product hasn’t veered far off.



Tell us about the little Rugasira.

In my early years, I had a penchant for doing some activities in class that the teacher thought were best done outside class. So, if there was one criticism, it would be ‘Andrew could do better; could be more focused; he is an intelligent boy but rather playful in class’.

Those were the earlier years. You can only imagine the repercussions at home. Then my parents thought that boarding school would be the good environment to build character, to build those values they wanted to see in their child. But all in all, they were happy memories.



When your dad enforced that discipline which you shared, what was your intrinsic reaction?

From a very early age, I had a strong sense of fairness, or what I, at that time, thought was just or unjust. On a large number of cases I thought yes, the punishment was justified. But sometimes I was curious as to what choice of mode of punishment. I would have probably opted for a different punishment.

Now that I am a father of five children, I am not practicing the choice punishments that I may not have dished out to me. But you must remember that that is a generation of parenting and parents. Today, parenting has been conditioned by the environment.

Having my own children has given me a deeper appreciation of the strength and the value of the tongue. A tongue is as effective as a lash we got when we were growing up. I do two things: one, I encourage incessantly. So, within them is this appreciation for doing the right thing. When they do something wrong, it is a conversation, and if it happens repeatedly, the conversation gets much more engaged and serious.

And I have found that we have built a stronger relationship in terms of friendship. You know the children begin to appreciate the quality of the relationship and when the things are not right, when they don’t do things right, the key thing for them is that what they have done will have repercussions on this relationship as opposed to ‘ohhh, I have done it wrong; therefore, there is gonna be a reaction of a punishment.’

Punishments I think are necessary in some instances with children but I have found the tongue communicating and always encouraging them that they can aspire to be better. You know punishment without dialogue loses the full meaning of what you are trying to teach.





While at Kisubi, had you made up your mind on what you wanted to be in life?

That was survival period…you wanted to survive the bullying and the harsh conditions. It was a tough time. So, you were thinking how do I get out of here and get home to some good food and nice bed? I have never believed in bullying others. I

have never liked being bullied and never meted it out to others.



In all this survivalism you don’t think about a career to strive for?

…I first thought of business. Because in that father figure I had at home, I was excited about the potential of creating something during the holidays I would sometimes go and work at his chalk factory.



Where was this factory and what was the brand name?

I was called Kampala Chalk Factory. You know my father’s interest was a result of the economic space created by the expulsion of Asians. He started his business in 1973-4. Perseverance in the 70s, in the 80s, with all the insecurity, he ran into exile, came back and run his factory.

They attempted to take it away from him. But resilience, perseverance, faith, commitment, those are the things I would pick up as a young kid. From my mother, it was values, visiting him [my father] in prison every day. He was in prison for one and a half years.

You know we used to stay in Bugolobi; trekking down to Luzira every day taking food, walking back, meeting lawyers in the mornings, trying to get the case heard. It was the first time I heard the word habeas corpus. I must have been 11 or 12, and that word stuck on my mind…I guess at that time I wanted to be a businessman.



When you moved to the UK, how did you face this as a young man in a strange country?

I was in a school where there are no more than a dozen blacks. If you have been going to school where all faces look like yours, and now you go to a school where the majority of faces don’t look like yours, you come starkly in contact with what is now different. Sometimes you are not prepared for that.

So, I found I had students from all sorts of backgrounds. There was a little bit of racial abuse, I wouldn’t say it was racism because a lot of it was ignorance, it was not deliberate, kids are kids, they say things that sometimes they don’t understand. But that was the first thing I encountered.

The second thing I immediately recognized was the harsh British weather. I went to a school that followed the old regimental system where you wake up in the morning at six and go for a morning run. Then the boys would come back and have a cold shower. How that is supposed to build character, I have never figured out!...



The whole family was in the UK?

No, it was me in the beginning and then my sisters followed later.



And your parents?

They were in Uganda.





Andrew, how competitive was it in the UK on the side of academics?

One of the things I can say is that I was extremely privileged to go to school in the UK. Something I appreciated earlier on was that privilege comes with responsibility.

So, I made it incumbent that I one, want to take it seriously and, two, I invest as much as I could in it to perform and, three, come up with the results. My O-levels were good but average, they were not great; I could have done much better. Then I went to another school in the north of England, Shrewsbury.

Did my A-levels, did well. Then I went to the University of London to study law and economics. By the time I was doing my A-levels, I began to get interested in issues of Africa, political economy. I met a lot of friends from South Africa, ANC exile students. There was a time when I was kind of influenced by pan-Africanism and liberation struggles…



At this point in life, you also start to appreciate the fairer sex: how were you able to mix…?

I had as common and as regular an adolescence as you had Simon. I did what every youngster does growing up. I was interested in things young boys get interested in. But thankfully, it wasn’t destructive or become an issue. So, I would say healthy adolescence.



Was your university course your choice?

It was my choice. One, it [was] a huge privilege to offer a course like that. I wasn’t particularly [interested] in a law degree but if we could combine it with economics and study the law in as far as [it is] connected with development, that was exciting. If I also could study development in economics and combine the law through which societies transform; I was very interested in those things.

That was when I think of this passion of how rural communities in agriculture can use the resources that are in their midst, harness those resources to bring about a transformation in their own lives and their communities.

Agricultural economy became a fascinating thing because you immediately recognize that because communities are rich in resources. They have suitable land to grow a lot of things, all factors of production. What is it that is stopping them [from] doing it efficiently? Those are the questions I enjoyed… So, I finish my first degree in September 1992.

My dad was not well at the time. I came back home. My intention was to go on and do a master’s degree immediately but I came home and in the nine months that followed, I took up a research fellowship at the Centre for Basic Research. Really when I thought back, going to boarding school at eight, going to England at 13, I was always away.

I hadn’t really bonded with my father. So, that was the time, come back home, spend some time with him, with the family. Unfortunately, nine months later, he passed away. I went from being a research fellow to becoming part of the family business with the chalk factory.

To make a difficult situation even more difficult, 1993 was the tike the liberalisation policies were kicking in. Local manufacturers were being hit, they couldn’t compete…we had to take the very hard decision a couple of years later to close down the factory.

We couldn’t compete with cheaper Chinese and Indian chalk. To give you an example, we were being supplied raw materials by a Kenyan suppler of gypsum that was producing school chalk that was being sold in Uganda. You are now competing with your supplier. So, we had to take a tough decision as a family.

That was the first lesson in tough decisions. People remember this iconic Kampala chalk factory, the founder and promoter passes away, and here comes [his]foreign-educated kid and he is closing this thing down! But the family understood and all bought into a need to move forward into another area.





Andrew Rugasira with his children

What happened after closing the factory?

In 1995 I set up a company, because I see a gap in the market. One of the things that I think entrepreneurs are known for is identifying gaps, opportunities or problems and solving them. I remember going to a concert, a show, I don’t remember what it was.

They built the stage on two containers, plywood, speakers that weren’t connected, didn’t work! I said is this how a concert is organised. I said maybe there is an opportunity here… Then I was listening to [an events-organizer] on Desert Island Discs, driving down Nakasero road, saying that for his next project, he is gonna bring in Lucky Dube. I said what!

This guy is bringing Lucky Dube, with that kind of production, no way. We can do better. I just remember that thought in my head. You know that kind of creating brands, marketing, and promotion; that always caught my mind. I then, through some contact of a friend in Zimbabwe who knows the management company for Lucky Dube, get to South Africa.

He says I will meet you down in SA and connect you. I get to the airport on Johannesburg, Oliver Tambo; I have never been to South Africa. From the airport, I get a taxi and he asks me where do I wanna stay. I say I am an average guy from Africa, get me an average hotel. So, he took me to Hillbrow.

You know where Hillbrow is? Today it is a no-go area, it is a gang-land. So, I enter this hotel and find all these kinds of metal detectors and metal grills. To go to the dining there are metal grills and people searching you! Inside a hotel! At the reception when they give you the key, they say ‘make sure you take all your valuables’.

So, the next day I call the manager of Lucky Dube and I ask to meet. The lady was wonderful, I remember. She politely suggested that we meet on another side of town.

She said ‘would you mind to come to this side of Roseburg?’ when I went to Roseburg, after the second meeting, she gingerly suggested that it might be a good idea if I stayed in another hotel….eventually we talked, I was asked what experience I had with promotions, I said yes indeed I had an extensive resume in setting up university events, which actually I had done once.

I presented it with a lot of confidence and I gave them a couple of numbers they could call and people who might verify that I had the commitment and capacity. So, on a risk, we decided that we could do business together. I came back and began the journey of selling the first event. I got specialists: those who could build stages, put up lights.



Where did you find them?

In South Africa: the beauty was that artists of that caliber have what they call technical riders. So, they have a technical list of equipment and it is standard – where it can be sourced if you don’t have it in your country.

So, the service providers were there but obviously it was a cost and a risk on me. No sponsors. People didn’t know me. So, we started VR promotions and proceeded to bring Lucky Dube to Nile hotel at the time.

We had a VIP show; we brought sound systems that shook Kampala a little bit. People hadn’t heard of that volume. It was exciting to be a part of creating a new standard. A new way of doing things.





Tell us about your story of promoting Ugandan coffee and now the motivation to head the Uganda national chamber of commerce. After VR, I started Good African, and this was driven by two key impulses. One, was to create a dignity for an African product.

Having gone to school in the UK and going to supermarkets and seeing produce from Africa but packaged and value-added by other companies, that always stuck in my head. I realised that the opportunities were there. That if we had an idea about marketing and brand building and promoting, we could actually do something with a product Uganda had built over the years.

The second driver was the opportunity that the rural communities represent to drive from their own lives. You know! And a partnership with them could certainly unlock potential. They have social capital. They have the labour.

They had the knowledge. We had a bit of data in terms of how to improve crop management, we had opportunities to add value, we had brand building capabilities because we had a marketing company, and perhaps we could create this partnership that could bring a finished product on to the market and in that way change the perception about Africa and change the perceptions of African always seeking solutions from outside – that kind of donor-dependence which stifles creativity and dehumanizes us.

Those are the things that got me into Good African…eventually we built a great network of farmers producing and supplying great coffee. We then began to make forays into the UK… It took some time to convince them.

But that also was a very steep learning curve of having a vision, sticking with it…it has been a great journey, seen great transformation in our farmers and when people begin to identify worth in what they do and their dignity in what they, the self-esteem develops, aspirations grow and the farmers we work with who were living in mud-and-wattle houses have permanent structures, bicycles and motorcycles…



What interests you in Chamber of Commerce?

Several things. First, it is interesting how people look at the chamber as a kind of quasi government political organisation; it isn’t. It is a private company limited by guarantee. It has a very, very clear mandate. Bring businesses together as an umbrella organisation.

Advocate for their interests, pro-business policies, create networking and partnership opportunities, trade and investment opportunities. Very clear-cut private sector mandate. As a member of the private sector community at large, I began to realize that a lot of the things you encounter in conferences and media should be at the centre of chamber of commerce initiatives.

The chamber should be at the helm of policy formulation, at the front of budget discussions, even for election manifestos. They should be saying hey, politicians this is what we want to see for the private sector.

Even in circumstances like now when the economy is suffering some degree of suppress and people are talking about bailouts and no bailouts, we should be talking about what government should really be doing. Because businesspeople know what business needs and government people know what policy can be put in place…So, I found that the chamber was a far-cry from its 83-year-old mandate.

How do we know this? One, we see break-away associations: Kacita, Uganda Manufacturers Association, Export Promotion Board, Private Sector Foundation. All these are a result of a chamber of commerce that is not resurgent, not relevant in the marketplace.

If you look at trade and investment, they are not driving indigenous enterprise development and partnerships with foreign investors. So, I really thought there was an opportunity to serve, not because there is anything there, but because I can bring in something, my global business experience, my experience running a small company because SMEs are the majority.



If you were marooned on a desert island and given an opportunity to carry one individual or thing, what or who would you take?

Bible. (Proverbs 4:20-22)



