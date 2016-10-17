Related Stories

New sentencing guidelines set for magistrates Written by Derrick Kiyonga

Chief Justice Bart Katureebe

The judiciary has issued sentencing guidelines for lower courts as a way to ensure uniformity and avoid erratic judgements in lower courts.

Chief Justice Bart Katureebe launched the guidelines on Friday at Kabira country club. The magistrates’ courts were left out in 2013 when sentencing guidelines for the High court, Court of Appeal and Supreme court were introduced by then Chief Justice Benjamin Odoki.

Currently, magistrates enjoy wide discretion in sentencing convicts. Katureebe contended that instituting sentencing guidelines in all lower courts will go a long way in building public trust.

“There are a lot of disparities because you find that one person commits rape and he gets 10 years,” he said. “Then another person commits the same crime but is given a bigger punishment. The public keeps on asking why this is so.”

Justice Katureebe explained that after convicting an accused person, it is the duty of the court to determine the appropriate sentence within the wide range of penalties available. According to him, they can range from a caution, to a fine, community service or incarceration.

“Judicial discretion is intended to ensure that the court imposes a sentence that fits the crime, taking into account the gravity of the offence, circumstances under which the offence was committed and the offender’s circumstances.”

However, Katureebe pointed out that judicial discretion in sentencing has sometimes been exercised inconsistently, leading to a public outcry and a perception of injustice in the administration of justice.



“It has been a common characteristic that the severity of a sentence imposed in a particular case depends upon the whims of the individual judicial officer,” he said.

“It is, therefore, important that sentencing guidelines are developed and routinely reviewed so as to assist in the proper determination of sentences within the criminal justice system, to promote consistency in sentencing and to make the reasons for particular sentences more transparent.”

Katureebe also noted that he has never sentenced any person. “Though I’m the chief justice, I have never sentenced any convict,” said Justice Katureebe, amid laughter. The chief justice joined the bench at Supreme court level, having previously served in government as attorney general.

“I might have confirmed a sentence or reduced a sentence but I have never sentenced a per- son because I sit at the Supreme court. I’m told it’s not an easy thing,” he said.

Principal Judge Yorokamu Bamwine warned magistrates to stop sentencing convicts basing on ‘moods.’

“There should be a logical way of arriving at these sentences,” he said. “You should write down reasons why you have given a person a particular sentence.”

Justice Bamwine, who heads the sentencing guidelines committee, clarified that the guidelines are going to affect non-capital offences such as theft, child neglect, arson and all offences triable in magistrates’ courts.

