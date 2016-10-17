Related Stories

Supreme Mufti advises on Muslim property Written by OUR REPORTER

Sheikh Kasule Siliman Ndirangwa

Supreme Mufti Sheikh Siliman Kasule Ndirangwa has advised Muslims to be steadfast and fend off what he has called ‘greedy’ leaders that habitually grab and sell Muslim property.

Speaking at the residence of Hajji Haruna Golooba in Buloba last Friday, Ndirangwa revealed that his office gets frequent reports about people shamelessly selling Muslim assets.

Golooba, who was celebrating his return from the holy pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia, is a registrar of lands in the ministry of lands, housing and urban

development.

“We regularly receive perturbing reports of land grabbers who have made it a habit to sell Muslim property,” said Ndirangwa. “You should be vigilant and guard against such evil minds; these are shameless people who are looking to amass wealth by hook or crook.”

He advised that all information related to land titles meant for Muslims should be well- documented and kept by the trustees of respective areas. Ndirangwa also asked the ministry of lands staff in attendance to be honest whenever they conduct such sensitive work.

On his part, Hajji Golooba thanked Allah for being merciful to him and his family by blessing him with all the basics required in life. The function was attended by several Muslim clerics, especially those from Swafah Wal-Maruah, the group based at Wandegeya mosque.





