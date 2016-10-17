Related Stories

‘Buganda caucus is not a tool of the NRM’ Written by JOSEPHINE NAMULOKI

Last week, JOHNSON MUYANJA SSENYONGA, the MP for Mukono South, was elected chairperson of the Buganda caucus during a heated retreat at Ridar hotel in Mukono. He told Josephine Namuloki how he plans to revitalize the biggest regional grouping of MPs in parliament.



Why did you vie for the Buganda caucus chair?

It is an office which must be occupied by a MP representing members from Buganda region where I belong. I am a Muganda and I have the capacity to deliver, and I have been loyal to my kingdom. I think I can do some good work.



There are arguments by some members within the caucus that it has become an NRM apparatus aimed at enhancing state power.

That is not true. I can tell you that we have two independent members and we have two members from DP [on the executive]. So, I don’t understand if someone comes out to say that [we are an apparatus of the NRM]. How can you come out and say that independents were not considered when the treasurer, David Kalwanga from Busujju, is an independent?

The only FDC MP that you have interviewed who is not interested in the activities of the caucus is [Mubarak Munyagwa] from Kawempe South. He is telling you he is not interested in these things.

I have never seen him. He was a mayor of Kawempe for five years but he did not champion Buganda interests. We are not here to force people to work with us; we are here to work with people who are willing and who are loyal to the kabaka. So, when we are in the caucus we work as Buganda MPs who are interested in serving Buganda.



Some people think that people seek leadership of the caucus as a strategy to position themselves for a ministerial appointment. Is this one of your ambitions?

We have seen many ministers [from other parts of the country]. Did they first become members of the executive of their caucuses before they were appointed ministers? The answer is no.

Therefore, if your chance is there to be a minster, what is wrong with that? You know that is where people go wrong. We are here to serve, whether we are made ministers or not. What I know is that all regions have caucuses and caucuses must have able leaders and I am one of the able leaders.

I have gathered experience in administration for over 18 years as a president of the association of mayors of Uganda, and as a president of town councils of Uganda. So, definitely, what can I say?



Buganda caucus comprises 105 MPs but about half of those members did not participate in the elections. Why is this so?

Many requested to vote by proxy because they were away but this was turned down. The ones from Kalangala had a function. Could you stop them from going to Kalangala?

Others from Lugazi had a function, but they all came and registered. And they even requested their ballots to be included but in order to avoid arguments, their ballots were left out.



What are some of the weaknesses of the previous caucus leadership?

There are no weaknesses I have seen so far. We are just here to add on where they stopped.



Where do you think the former caucus leadership of Buganda did well?

The majority of them [leaders] managed to bounce back as Members of Parliament; that means there was service delivery in their constituencies.



How do you intend to bring together some of the MPs within Buganda but who do not agree with the caucus objectives?

I haven’t come to know that we have such members who don’t agree but if they are there, we shall unite for a purpose. We cannot force all of them to attend the Buganda caucus functions. We cannot force all of them to contribute in case we have programmes or projects but we shall work with them.

You have to know that you cannot be a member of the caucus if you are not loyal to its ideas. You cannot be a member of Buganda caucus if you are not loyal to the kabaka or to the kingdom.



I thought the caucus constitution stipulates that all those representing areas within Buganda are automatic members.

They are all members and I haven’t seen anyone saying no.



How will that benefit those places you visit?

Definitely you can know their concerns better. We are all MPs representing Buganda but don’t think that all MPs have taken time to travel to all the 18 masaza [counties] of the kabaka. Some may not know what is taking place in Bugerere.

While we are here, some may not know what is in Butambala, what is happening in Busujju and some cannot even locate where Busujju is. So, we shall have that opportunity. We are having a lot; we are going to have our first programme where we shall interact with the members of Lukiiko at Mengo.

We shall also have programmes that will bring us together to know one another as MPs like we are likely to have a football tournament for men and netball tournament for women.

Then later on, we can have a dinner to forge a way forward. The more we get to know one another, the more we are going to come up with good programmes. As the caucus, we want to be very involved in the process of formulating the national budget.

We are not going to wait after the national budget has been read and then we start fidgeting. We might have some good programs which may be incorporated in the national budget for the good of our people