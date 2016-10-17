Related Stories

Wolokoso: Delegate ‘rejects’ Museveni handshake Written by Observer Media Ltd

While some delegates were scrambling to get a piece of President Museveni’s hand after he opened a conference in Entebbe last week, a delegate from Malawi appeared scared of him.

After Museveni had taken a group photo with the delegates and shaken the hands, he noted that one of them from Malawi was avoiding him.

So, he called her closer, extended his arm to greet her. But she declined the president's handshake, as our sequence of photographs shows. The woman is possibly a Muslim, going by her attire. In some Muslim cultures, women don’t shake men’s hands.





When did Anifa Kawooya become a ssenga?



During a meeting of the parliamentary commit- tee on Agriculture last week, Anifa Kawooya, the Sembabule Woman MP, made a sudden appearance.

As she tried to find a chair, some MPs started shouting: “Ssenga, ssenga, ssenga”. Soon after, the MPs started listing districts which should benefit from the Shs 3bn earmarked to buy relief food for hunger-stricken regions.

To Kawooya’s surprise and amazement, they started with Sembabule. Some MPs were heard saying that Kawooya is that MP who will get what she wants without any question.

She is a vice chairperson of the parliamentary forum on climate change and a member of Pan African Parliament. We don’t know where all this respect is coming from but as someone who has been MP for 15 years, she is certainly a senior.





Among’s red-carpet moment



Many of us would kill to travel on a presidential jet let alone walk on the red carpet. That is why Wolokoso is jealous that Anita Among (circled), the Bukedea Woman MP, last week achieved both feats when she accompanied President Museveni to Sudan.

According to the pictures released by the president’s press unit, as Museveni greeted dignitaries on the tarmac, Among was seen a few metres behind, exchanging pleasantries with other guests.

She walked on the red carpet, she grinning from ear to ear. Indeed, She was a portrait of the powerful woman she has become, a few months into her first term as MP.





Campaigns bring best, worst out of MPs



If you think political campaigns ended with the Febru- ary 2016 general elections, then you have certainly not been to parliament.

Recently when MPs that sub- scribe to the Parliamentary Forum on Food Security and Population Development converged to elect their executive, tempers flared.

The position that attracted stiff competition was that of secretary where three candidates: Betty Aol, the Gulu Woman MP; Elizabeth Karungi, the Kanungu Woman MP and John Bagoole, the MP for Luuka South, faced off.



When Aol stood down in favour of Bagoole citing the dominance of women on the forum’s executive, this left Karungi and Bagoole to tussle it out. Bagoole told the MPs to elect him because he is “portable and steadfast.”

But it was Karungi who amused the MPs when she rephrased Bagoole’s words and said: “Hon members, I am more portable and more steadfast.”

When a male legislator asked Karungi to prove that she is indeed “portable”, MPs burst into laughter. In the end, Karungi’s theatrics were not enough to give her victory. Bagoole took the day.





MP confuses colleagues over rules



Jacqueline Amongin, the Ngora woman MP, may be serving her second term in parliament but clearly she is still struggling to grasp the procedure of the House.

Last week, as the Kabarole woman MP, Sylvia Rwabwogo, tried to explain the tribal conflicts in Toro and Rwenzori sub regions, she was stopped in her tracks by William Nzoghu, the Busongora MP who rose on a point of procedure.

But before Nzoghu could elaborate his point, Amongin interrupted him and rose up on a point of order against a point of procedure.

This left many MPs confused. Sensing danger, Felix Okot Ogong, the Dokolo MP, quickly interupted Amongin and shouted: “Sit down, sit down.”

She sat down but some MPs were overheard wondering how a senior MP like Amongin does not know that a point of procedure takes precedence over a point of order.