Related Stories

On the night of October 15, The Observer offices on Tagore Crescent, Kamwokya, were broken into and at least15 desktop computers, several laptops and other assorted items were stolen.
The cost of the theft and vandalism is still being assessed.
Our offices are protected by a private security firm whose staff on the night, Charles Olupot, was not found at his station on the morning of October 16, with his gun abandoned in the compound.
A police team from Kira Road police station is working with The Observer management and officials from the private security firm to trace the person(s) responsible for this act and/or establish their motive.
MANAGEMENT
Makerere University’s journalism and communication department has unveiled plans to change the Bachelor of Journalism and Communication, 10 years after…
Mon 13 Jun 2016 | No comments
A lot is being said about parliament. And the tide is wrongly against the House. The emotions, negative energy and propaganda…
Wed 28 Sep 2016 | 9 comments
In response to negative press coverage, speaker of parliament Rebecca Kadaga has assigned parliament’s committee on rules, privilege and principle…
Mon 19 Sep 2016 | 2 comments
Gen Kale Kayihura, the inspector general of police, has said many police officers are stressed, which affects their productivity. Stress, according…
Fri 23 Sep 2016 | 16 comments
Allow me start by thanking New Vision editor-in-chief, Barbara Kaija, for honouring the invitation of the committee of parliament on Rules, Privileges…
Mon 10 Oct 2016 | 13 comments
- No abusive language
- No unsubstantiated allegations
- No incitement to ethnic, religious or sectarian hatred
- No incitement to violence
- No spam
- No impersonating other people
Offending comments will be deleted without notice.