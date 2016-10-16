Related Stories

Statement: Observer offices broken into Written by Observer Media Ltd

On the night of October 15, The Observer offices on Tagore Crescent, Kamwokya, were broken into and at least15 desktop computers, several laptops and other assorted items were stolen.



The cost of the theft and vandalism is still being assessed.

Only keyboards and mouse devices were left behind

Our offices are protected by a private security firm whose staff on the night, Charles Olupot, was not found at his station on the morning of October 16, with his gun abandoned in the compound.



A police team from Kira Road police station is working with The Observer management and officials from the private security firm to trace the person(s) responsible for this act and/or establish their motive.



MANAGEMENT