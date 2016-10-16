Related Stories

Leah Kagasa, a student of Marketing at Makerere Business School (MUBS) is the new Miss Uganda 2016/17.
Kagasa took the crown from Zahara Muhammad Nakiyaga after she was declared winner by the judges early today morning at Serena hotel beating off competition from the other 20 contestants.
Nicholas Bamulanzeki captured some of the moments.
