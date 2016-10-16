Related Stories

Leah Kagasa crowned Miss Uganda 2016/17

Written by NICHOLAS BAMULANZEKI
Created: 16 October 2016

Leah Kagasa, a student of Marketing at Makerere Business School (MUBS) is the new Miss Uganda 2016/17.

Kagasa took the crown from Zahara Muhammad Nakiyaga after she was declared winner by the judges early today morning at Serena hotel beating off competition from the other 20 contestants.  

Nicholas Bamulanzeki captured some of the moments.

Miss Uganda 2016/17 Leah Kagasa soon after being crowned.

Leah Kagasa who hails from Tooro was crowned Miss Uganda 

Kagasa tries out her prize car
Miss Uganda 2015/16 Zahara Muhammad Nakiyaga (R) after handing over the crown to Miss Uganda 2016/17 Leah Kagasa 
Kagasa joined by the finalists

