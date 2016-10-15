Related Stories

Busoga dare Museveni on poverty fight, offer him land Written by TREVOR S. BALEKE

Often referred to by some as the 'headquarters of poverty in Uganda', Busoga has given 10 acres of land to President Yoweri Museveni to camp there and fight poverty out of the region.



The revelation was made by the minister for presidency also Luuka woman MP Esther Mbayo at the Global Hand Washing day celebrations held at Kamuli Boma grounds.



At the 54th independence day celebrations in Luuka last week, Museveni asked for land in Busoga to pitch camp and declare war on poverty. Museveni said the people of Busoga were poor just because they were too reluctant and ignorant of how they would use their rich soils to generate wealth.



"Your excellency I spoke to the district leadership of Mayuge and they gave u the 10 acres you asked for. We therefore welcome you to Busoga so that you help us eradicate poverty," Mbayo said.



It was later established by The Observer that Museveni was given land in Kityerera sub-county, Mayuge where he camped in the 1980s during his bush war.

President Museveni (C) with speaker Rebecca Kadaga (R) and other leaders from Busoga region

Giving his keynote address, Museveni thanked the people of Busoga for the land given to him. He said he would use it to establish demonstration gardens which will help so much in teaching people how to go about commercial farming.



He later warned Ugandans to stop using their right hands to eat food if u can't regularly wash hands. Museveni advised the listening crowd to always use the left hand which he says is always cleaner.



He explained that the right hand which is often used in shaking, is ever dirty and not good enough to use while eating especially when you have not washed it with soap.



"Me, when I am greeting Ugandans, I use the right hand. It is for all of Ugandans but this left hand is mine, I use it to eat," he said.



"But if u just use your hand any how and you don't regularly wash them, you end up contracting diseases," he added.



The president also urged Ugandans to always keep their nails short.



"If we do that we prevent around 47% deaths," he said



Museveni also urged the people of Busoga to refrain from dividing their land into small plots to give to their children. He said this was one of the major causes of poverty in the region.



"Because if a man had 3 acres of land and 6 sons they will get a half an acre each. A half an acre is too small to help someone in a rural setting get out poverty. Land should remain communal. Encourage your children to work and acquire their own land," he said



Funded by the ministry of water, the function was hosted by the speaker of parliament Rebecca Kadaga who invited the president as chief guest.