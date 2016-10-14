Related Stories

Three Chinese nationals are confirmed dead following a motor accident along Kampala-Gulu highway.
The accident occurred at Ndibulungi village, in Butuntumula sub-county, Luweero district at 9:30pm last night.
Savannah region police spokesperson Vincent Ssekatte says the accident occurred when a Kampala bound a Toyota Premio, registration number UAZ 002B carrying four Chinese nationals rammed into a Fuso truck registration number UAK 480W.
At the time of the accident, the Premio was driven by a Ugandan driver, whose whereabouts remain unknown. Ssekatte says two Chinese nationals died on spot while the third died at Kiwoko hospital moments after arrival. One other is still admitted with serious injuries.
One of the victims was identified as Yang Yiyo. The other two were identified only as Wu and Chuliu. Their bodies have been taken to Mulago hospital mortuary.
Ssekatte says police in still hunting for a yet to be identified Ugandan driver, who fled into hiding after the tragedy. He attributed the accident to reckless driving. The wreckage has been towed to Luwero central police station.
