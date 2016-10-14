Related Stories

Kasiwukira ruling leaves lawyer scratching his head Written by Derrick Kiyonga

Details Created: 14 October 2016 Print

Print Email

Acquitted: Sarah Nabikolo

Justice Wilson Masalu Musene's ruling on Wednesday brought relief and joy for Sarah Nabikolo, the widow, who was acquitted of murdering her husband Eria Bugembe Ssebunya aka Kasiwukira in 2014.

Her co-accused Sandra Nakungu, Nabikolo's cousin and Jaden Ashraf, a police officer, got 20 years in prison. A review of the judgment by DERRICK KIYONGA points out the unanswered questions that still linger.



Nakungu’s lawyer Nsubuga Mubiru told the judge during the mitigation session that he found it strange that he convicted his client but let go her cousin Nabikolo. Mubiru told the judge that it wasn’t plausible that Nakungu was acting alone without instructions from Nabikolo.

“This judgement,” Nsubuga started, “leaves a lot of doubt if at all my client is guilty; that’s why my client should be given a lenient sentence.”

The lawyer argued that that since Justice Musene had decided to acquit Nabikolo, he should have let Nakungu walk free as well. Mubiru took that line of argument because prosecution led by Senior Principal State Attorney Alice Muhangi Kawuka and Principal State Attorney Samali Wakhooli had built their case around the fact that there was a “common intention” among the three to kill Kasiwukira. So, basically, Mubiru was saying that Justice Musene had either to acquit or convict all of them.

“When he was assessing the evidence in regard to my client, he said it was strong,” Mubiru said. “But when he was assessing the same evidence in regard to Nabikolo, he turned around and said it was weak.”

In letting Nabikolo off the hook, Justice Musene reasoned that prosecution had failed to connect her to the murder.

“No witness was able to put accused three [Nabikolo] at the scene of the crime and there is no evidence to show that she participated in the meetings to kill the deceased,” the judge said.



FINANCING?

In the ruling, the judge resolved two questions. On who owned the killer vehicle, he said it was Nakungu. And Jaden, he said, drove the killer vehicle. But in letting Nabikolo walk, questions about who financed the plot remained unanswered. Prosecution had maintained that Nakungu and Jaden were the foot soldiers as Nabikolo worked behind the scenes, providing the needed cash.

To prove that Nabikolo was the main financier, prosecution had presented the evidence of Richard Byamukama, a security operative. Byamukama testified that he was brought into the picture by his good friend Jaden who told him that “madam” was willing to give him Shs 30 million to kill Kasiwukira.

Police officer Ashraf Jaden (R) with co-accused Sandrah Nakungu

Byamukama said negotiations hit a snag when he demanded Shs 50 million. He said Jaden and Nakungu told him they would first consult “madam” on the sum and then revert.

To qualify who the reference to “madam” meant, prosecution presented the evidence of Silver Habimaana, a boda boda cyclist, who once worked as a porter at Kasiwukira’s residence.

According to Habimaana, all the time he worked at Kasiwukira’s house, they used to refer to Nabikolo as “madam”.

Even in the recording tabled by prosecution, Jaden is heard telling Byamukama: “Madam wants the man dead because he wants to sacrifice his successor [first son].”

But Justice Musene dismissed the notion that the “madam” the witnesses were referring to was Nabikolo.

“The inference of madam wasn’t enough,” Justice Musene said, “There is a lot of madams in Uganda. Anybody can be madam.”



MOTIVE

After the ruling, Mubiru questioned where his client Nakungu could get the motivation to kill Kasiwukira if at all Nabikolo wasn’t involved as Justice Musene ruled.

“The case was about motive,” Mubiru said. “So, where would Nakungu as a person get the motivation to kill the deceased? These are the things that remain unresolved,” Mubiru added.

Prosecution’s assertion that Nabikolo had the motive to kill her husband was premised on the fact that Kasiwukira got a mistress. Kawuka said this angered Nabikolo to the point of calling her brother-in-law John Bugembe Ggayi to intervene.

“Despite Ggayi’s intervention, the problem never went away; as a matter of fact, she [mistress] got pregnant again and this further angered [Nabikolo], this moved her to kill the deceased,” Kawuka had submitted.

However, Justice Musene ruled that Ggayi’s testimony created the benefit of the doubt.

“Ggayi was very instrumental since he said that the relationship was very good until 2013 when the deceased got another woman,” Justice Musene said, adding, “but after Kasiwukira’s apology, things went back to normal since he even bought for Accused Three (Nabikolo) a house and a vehicle.”

The judge also bought into Nabikolo’s defence which was to the effect that although she was angered by Kasiwukira’s decision to get another woman, she had never attacked her.



WITCHCRAFT

On the prosecution’s claim that Nabikolo could have wanted to kill Kasiwukira because he worshipped the devil, the judge was silent. Again prosecution had relied on the evidence of Byamukama who said that in one of the many meetings with Nakungu, she told him it was Kasiwukira’s wife who wanted the businessman dead because he was going to sacrifice their first son.

In her defence, Nabikolo denied practising witchcraft. She said she is a committed born-again Christian and an Anglican. She said in the aftermath of Kasiwukira’s death, police searched her house and found no evidence of witchcraft.

In his three-hour judgement, the judge ignored the issue of witchcraft completely. Asked on Thursday if his office will appeal, Mike Chibita, the director of public prosecutions, was non-committal.

“We have not got the judgement,” Chibita said, “Only after reading the judgement is when you can make a decision. You cannot appeal just for the sake of it.”



This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.





