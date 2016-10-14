Related Stories

MPs force Chinese to refund Shs 26.2 billion Written by Sadab Kitatta Kaaya

Cosase chairman Abdu Katuntu and deputy Anita Amongi

Parliament’s committee on commissions, statutory authorities and state enterprises (Cosase) on Tuesday forced four Chinese companies to refund more than Shs 26.2 billion.

The Chinese firms had been contracted by the Uganda National Roads Authority (Unra) to build various road projects and received the money as an advance to compensate people affected by works on Musita-Lumino-Busia road, Kanoni-Sembabule-Villa Maria road and Olwiyo-Gulu road.

However, the firms diverted much of the money for their own interests. The committee discovered that some of the firms fixed the money in commercial banks to earn interest while others invested the money in their personal businesses.

So, parliament wants China Railway 18th Bureau Group Company Limited to pay Shs 14bn, China Railway No.5 Engineering Group Company Limited (Shs 8.4bn), Chongqing International Construction Corporation Shs 3.5bn and Zhongmei Engineering Group Shs 272.9m. On Thursday, the committee announced how they plan to get back the money.

“We intend to recover in total Shs 35.5bn….The balance of Shs 9.2bn is yet to be refunded by China Railway Group 5,” Katuntu said.

“Zhongmei group, which worked on the Olwiyo-Gulu road, made the compensations but we found out that its directors had used the money to do other business to make a profit. It is that profit that they made [Shs 272.7m] that we asked them to give to Unra,” Abdu Katuntu, the committee chairman, said.

These findings were triggered by the 2015 auditor general’s report which found that the contractors had failed to account for Shs 47.7bn advanced to them for compensations.

Some of the payment vouchers that the Chinese firms had presented as evidence of compensation proved that some of the beneficiaries had been paid as little as Shs 4,000.

To compel the Chinese to refund the money, the committee wrote to their bankers, notifying them of the decision to freeze the contractors’ bank accounts.

Some financial institutions such as Standard Chartered bank were quick to effect the MPs’ decision, causing panic among the Chinese contractors who sought Unra’s intervention.

For instance, on October 7, Zhongmei group’s project manager for Olwiyo-Gulu road project, Zhu Weidong, wrote to Unra’s contracts manager Apollo Lwanga asking for his assistance.

“We hereby write to provide you the following detailed information of two of our frozen accounts [in Standard Chartered bank]. We request for your assistance to reactivate the [accounts] as early as possible,” Zhu wrote.



ULTIMATUM

Zhu’s experience offered lessons for the other Chinese to rush and make the remittances before their banks effected the MPs’ directive. The exception was China Railway No.3 Engineering Group Company Limited, which had transferred all its money to China.

“The money on their accounts here is too little and what we have done is to recall their guarantor to recover the money. They have up to the close of business today [October 13] to refund the money,” Katuntu said.

“They must find the money because one of the companies that refunded the money got it back from China.”

Katuntu said the committee would not stop at getting the firms to refund the money but would go all the way to ensure that the officials behind the scam are brought to book.

“We are also thinking of asking the government to review its relations with these [Chinese] firms,” he said. He further promised to make another audit of the Shs 15bn that is said to have been paid out in the compensations.

Katuntu also blamed Unra for being lax on its monitoring role. He argued that if the roads authority had been keen, the loss would have been unearthed long before the auditor general stepped in. The Bugweri MP said the committee has adopted a new strategy of ‘recover, name and shame,’ in order to fight the theft of public resources.



