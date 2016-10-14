Related Stories

Entebbe expressway rock owner threatens to sue Unra Written by Alon Mwesigwa

Pius Mugerwa Mugalaasi, the owner of the disputed rock along the Kampala-Entebbe expressway, has threatened to sue Uganda National Roads Authority for refusing to compensate him.

Last month, Unra told The Observer that it had changed the course of the road, skirting around the rock and that it would now pay Shs 4bn in compensation to several people instead of the Shs 34bn the two rock owners were awarded by the chief government valuer.

But Mugalaasi, proprietor of Omega Construction and Ivys hotel, told us recently that Unra might end up paying more than they are telling the public. He said Unra will have to pay for a new design, which in his estimation might cost about $3 million, and that the contractor will demand up to $600,000 daily for delays occasioned.

“People were calling me asking why I was blocking the road construction,” Mugalaasi lamented.

“What I want people to know is the truth; I was not selling the land, I did not call them [Unra],” he said, adding that he bought the land way before anyone could know that a major road would pass there.

The rock obstructing the expressway

“Whether it is five years, they [Unra] will pay,” he said in reference to court action, which he said he had taken but was unwilling to share with us any details.

“I will not get my payment from newspapers,” said Mugalaasi who added that he gave up his land in 2012 when Unra gazzetted it and took his titles.

“It is them who came and said we want to use your land,” Mugalaasi told The Observer this week. “I did not give the value for the rock and land. It is the government valuer who gave the valuations.”

The disputed rock, which has caused a delay in the construction of the expressway, is located at Nalumunye, Wakiso district, and is jointly owned by Mugalaasi and Godfrey Genza of Kogodo Feeds Ltd.

Government valuer Gilbert Kermundu put each one’s share at Shs 17bn, with total valuation coming to Shs 34bn. Speaking to The Observer at his Ivys hotel, Wakaliga, Mugalaasi said: “Once they gazzetted my land, they took it out of my hands. They have my titles and [court] will decide the next course of action.”

However, in an earlier interview, Norah Njangali, Unra’s head of land acquisition, denied that the authority was in possession of the rock owners’ land titles.

Njangali said the rock owners were fully aware of the new processes.

“There is no process of ours they didn’t know about. We have had meetings with them. They know everything,” she said, adding, “We do not have their titles and we will not be compensating the rock.”

But Mugalaasi says he has not been informed about the new arrangements. He also disclosed that he owns land in Mbalala, Mukono, which he bought in 1991, and yet it happens to be located in the way of the standard gauge railway project.

He owns yet another piece of land in Kirinya, where the Southern bypass is expected to pass. The businessman wondered why people would think that he influenced someone or bought this land in speculation if he got compensated for these properties.



