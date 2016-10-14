Related Stories

Handouts can't end poverty, says researcher Written by ABUBAKER MAYEMBA

Injecting money into savings associations without sensitizing beneficiaries can’t get Ugandans out of poverty, a senior researcher has said.

David Okwi, a senior programmes officer at the International Development Research Centre (IDRC), says if government aims to improve household incomes, it needs to engage beneficiaries first.

IDRC largely funds non-governmental organizations’ research projects. He was speaking at a workshop organised by Advocates Coalition on Development and Environment (ACODE) held at Protea hotel.

Okwi added that initiatives such as the Women’s Fund and the Youth Livelihood program require that government engages stakeholders and beneficiaries to find out what works best for them.

“We need to think about intervention, and not money. The Women’s Fund will not go far because we haven’t prepared ourselves. Government needs to engage stakeholders and all participants like the youth before giving them money,” he said.

Okwi further said ongoing self-help initiatives will not achieve much because government did not set up strong evaluation and monitoring measures.

The workshop, an initiative to research about how to support rural women in finding business opportunities, was launched by IRCD in partnership with ACODE.

Arthur Bainomugisha, the executive director of ACODE, said they mooted the idea of supporting rural women because they are the backbone of the country’s economy. He noted that not only will they do research but they will also help in capacity building through engaging the women in financial literacy.

The two-year pilot study will be carried out in Soroti, Mukono and Mbarara districts based on a sample of 300 participants.