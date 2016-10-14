Related Stories

Uneb cancels results for 1,067 O-level candidates Written by Yudaya Nangonzi

Daniel Nokrach Odongo

Uganda National Examinations Board (Uneb) has cancelled examination results of 1,067 O-level students after a long investigation by its security committee.

The students, whose results were cancelled, are from 17 schools. They sat their Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE) exams last year. Uneb also withdrew examination centre numbers of three schools for two years.

In an interview with The Observer at Uneb offices in Ntinda yesterday, Daniel N. Odongo, the Uneb executive secretary, said the affected students and schools were given a fair hearing by the committee.

“There are some students who were found with chits in their pockets while others were caught copying from one another in the examination rooms. We are also sure that even the school management was in complicity,” Odongo said.

“These are all offenses that lead to cancellation of results,” he said.

Results of at least 2,060 candidates from 86 examination centres had been withheld on suspicion of malpractices. The three schools whose centres were withdrawn and candidates’ results cancelled are, Loretoh SS (104 candidates) in Mukono, Mivule SS Bukakata (44) in Masaka, and Booma International School in Mbarara (40).

Odongo said candidates at Loretoh SS were assisted in several subjects while the other two schools had all their candidates’ results cancelled. The board also warned 14 schools that their centres may be withdrawn for a long time if they engage in exam malpractice again. Results of their candidates were cancelled too.

The schools include Wakiso Muslim SS in Kakiri, Budinse Memorial School in Bulo, Kazo Hill College Kawempe and Lake Albert SDA SS in Kagadi. Odongo also officially announced the start of written UCE exams this Friday with the briefing of candidates. Writing of exams begins on Monday, October 17 till November 23.

Some 323,129 candidates from 3,453 examination centres have registered for the exams this year compared to 314,569 candidates in 2015.

Over the past three weeks, visiting examiners have been conducting practical tests in subjects such as Home Science and Music, and oral tests in French and German languages.

Odongo appealed to head teachers to personally conduct the briefing sessions of candidates, and strongly warned heads of centres, parents and candidates against any acts of malpractice or irregularities during the examinations.

