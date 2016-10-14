Related Stories

More Ugandans apply for technical education Written by URN

More Ugandans are applying to join technical and vocational education institutions, Dr Wilfred Nahamya, the deputy executive secretary of the Uganda Business and Technical Examinations Board (UBTEB) has said.

Dr Nahamya said currently there are more than 77,000 students applying to join technical institutions.

This is almost a fourfold increment from about 20,000 admitted five years ago, and a twenty-fold increment from the 4,000 students that were in technical institutions by 2008. He said the trend is a clear indication that the sector is gaining irreversible momentum.

It is aided by the change in attitude among Ugandans, who until recently looked at vocational and technical education as second-class education, and a shortcut for failures in the main-stream education cycle.

Education minister Janet Museveni (L) releasing last year's UBTEB results

Dr Nahamya said Ugandans still need to appreciate and embrace technical and vocational education because of its skills orientation approach, the only way to address Uganda’s unemployment problem.

He said more emphasis is now put on equipping learners with skills and competencies that will help Uganda achieve its human resource needs in irrigation technologies, sports skills development, beef production, hides and skins processing, dairy and textile production, among others.



