Related Stories

Police in Nakaseke is holding a teacher of Singo Army primary school for allegedly stealing Shs 1.6m of Universal Primary Education (UPE) funds of his former school.
The suspect is Martin Kirunda was picked up this morning from Biva Guest House in Luweero town council and transferred to Kiwoko police station in Nakaseke. Kirunda was arrested by Nakaseke deputy resident district commissioner, Africano Aharikundira following complaints that he had illegally withdrawn Shs 1,625,000 from Biduku primary school account at Stanbic Bank, Luweero branch.
The funds were disbursed by government for running the school. Kirunda was the head teacher of Biduku primary school before he was demoted and transferred to Singo Army Primary School as classroom teacher in August this year.
Aharikundira says that Kirunda forged a resolution of Biduku school management committee on September 24 and used it to withdraw money from the school account.
According to the RDC, the school authorities were surprised how Kirunda accessed the money yet they changed the signatories to the school bank account on September 6, 2016. Justus Asiimwe the Nakaseke district police commander confirmed the arrest.
According to Asiimwe, the suspect faces charges of embezzlement and neglect of duty since he was picked from a bar when he should have been at school. Charlson Peace, the head teacher Biduku primary school was unreachable by phone.
Steven Batanudde, the Nakaseke district education officer asked for more time to respond to the matter. The arrest of Kirunda comes a few days after a report by the Luweero district Public Accounts Committee implicated 12 head teachers for alleged failure to account for over Shs 42m disbursed under the Universal Primary and Secondary Education Programme for FY 2013/14.
The implicated head teachers are from Luweero Seed School, Kasana S.S, Wobulenzi UMEA, Nyimbwa C/U, Kibula RC, Naluvule R/C, Zinunula St, Theresa Nadere Girls, Kabanyi, Nakakano, Katuumu and Sambwe Orthodox Primary school.
The Luweero deputy chief administrative officer, Christopher Oketayot says he is still studying the report before taking appropriate action against the implicated head teachers.
