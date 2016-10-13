Related Stories

Legislator spent Shs 1 billion on campaigns Written by URN

An unnamed MP in the 10th parliament spent Shs 1bn in the last parliamentary campaigns, a new survey by Alliance for Campaign Finance Monitoring (ACFIM) reveals.



The survey by ACFIM, an election watchdog states that Shs 24.7bn was spent by 113 MPs out of 185 MPs interviewed recently. There are more than 400 legislators in the Uganda’s parliament.



Henry Muguzi, ACFIM national coordinator, presented the findings conducted by telephone between September 16 and October 7, 2016. The findings indicate that the mean expenditure for NRM MPs interviewed is Shs 233m, Shs 187m for opposition MPs and Shs 189m for independent MPs.



Muguzi says that the highest declared spending by a single candidate was Shs 1bn while the lowest was Shs 10m. The report does not however state which area the MP who spent Shs 1bn comes from.



"This report indicates that elective politics in Uganda has been commercialized and that credible people are scared of joining elective politics," Muguzi notes.

Cissy Kagaba, the executive director of Anti-Corruption Coalition Uganda (ACCU) says that such expenditures undermine democracy. She adds that leaders elected into political office now seek personal interests and work towards recouping what they spend during campaigns.



"Commercialization of politics has deprived Ugandans of capable leaders in parliament. It results into demand for higher pay by legislators since they want to recover their money spent on campaigns" Kagaba says.



The report comes on the heels of an earlier report released by ACFIM on campaign financing detailing funds spent by presidential candidates during the 2016 campaigns.



NRM presidential candidate Yoweri Museveni spent Shs 27bn, Amama Mbabazi spent Shs 1.3bn, Kizza Besigye spent Shs 976m, Prof Venansius Baryamureeba Shs 95.7m, Dr Abed Bwanika Shs 34.3m and Joseph Mabiriizi Shs 26.4m.