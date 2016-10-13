Related Stories

Cholera: 3 admitted at Lacor hospital in Gulu Written by URN

Three people are being treated at St Mary's Lacor hospital in Gulu district following a cholera outbreak in the area.



Dr Emmanuel Ochola, head of department of research and documentation says two of the patients tested positive for cholera while the third came to the hospital while already on treatment for the disease.



“They presented with complaints of diarrhoea, extreme lots of diarrhoea. We have now had three patients from Elegu. There was a male child of five years and that one came with the mother and both were sick. And then there is the third one who came a few days later on the [October] 10th - a male child of 14 years old.

We have admitted them in isolation ward because of the nature of the diarrhoea, the suspicion of possible cholera but we also got laboratory confirmation that this is cholera”, said Dr Ochola.



The three are residents of Bibiya village in Elegu parish, Atiak sub-county in Amuru district. A mother and her child were the first to be admitted on October 5 while the other is a 14-year-old boy taken to the hospital on October 10.



They came from neighbourhoods of camps for South Sudan refugees where few other cases were reported in September. Dr Ochola says the three cases responded to treatment very well in the hospital's well-equipped isolation ward. He says the disease can best be prevented by good hygiene practices including washing hands after visiting latrines.



“We had to talk to the people providing food for example around the hospital to improve the hygiene. But a more important intervention has been to engage the district immediately; we called the district within a day upon realising that we had a problem. We called the district and the RDC’s office, chairman, the LC5’s offices because these are the members of our epidemic committee if there is an outbreak. So, they are aware, the health team has met while for us we are trying to strengthen the community reach with health information”, he added.



“Cholera is generally an infection of the small intestine. Most of the time it presents as diarrhoea…it occurs primary by drinking or eating water or food that has been contaminated by the cholera organisms. Practically, it means you have eaten faeces or you have eaten food or water that has been contaminated, or that is from an infected person.

The issue is really safeness of food, water, and good hygiene. 2-4 year-olds have the highest rates of infection but people with lower immunity like HIV/Aids [patients], malnourished children can more likely experience it. But really, it doesn’t occur anyhow. So when you get an outbreak then most of the people in the surroundings become at risk”



Ochan John Bosco, the Atiak sub-county councillor says the disease broke out in refugee camps in mid September. There is fear the disease is spreading outward with new cases reported outside UN Refugee reception centres.