Related Stories

Members of parliament today, Wednesday made a mad dash around town to their respective banks following media reports that the parliamentary commission had wired Shs 43.2bn to their accounts.



The reports indicated that Shs 100m had been deposited on the account of each legislator. The money is part of the Shs 150m each MP is entitled to for the vehicle purchase to facilitate their movements to their constituencies.



The reports excited the legislators who dashed to their respective banks to ascertain whether they had received the money on their accounts.



Margaret Mbeiza, the Kaliro Woman MP, says she checked with her bank but didn't find the money. According to Mbeiza, she urgently needs the money to purchase a vehicle to facilitate her work in the constituency.



“We’ve not received any money; as I talk now am from the bank [and] that’s Housing Finance bank. I have talked to the chief accountant, they have not released any money and that is why you are seeing members of parliament languishing in Kampala city. We cannot access our constituents because we don’t have transport…this recess we’d have used it to go and talk to our constituents and find out their problems but now we’re handicapped, we’re tied up”, she said.



Francis Mwijukye, the Buhweju county MP accused the executive for blackmailing parliament, saying that even the accountant of parliament isn't aware of the said money.



“If the accountant of parliament doesn’t know about the money, the members of parliament have not received any money and then there is information out there [that] money has been given members of parliament [then] government is blackmailing parliament.



Medard Sseggona (Busiro East) also said he hadn't received the money on his account.



“Am not even aware any member of parliament has received that money. But it is not obscene; it is not immoral to receive facilitation to do my work. I don’t want Ugandans to be tempted to take it that way”



Kilak South MP Gilbert Oulanya said none of the colleagues he asked had received the money.



“And when I ask other members of parliament whose names start with letter ‘A’ because I thought maybe they were paying alphabetically none has received any money. As I speak now everywhere in the villages people are calling us ‘please give us some money, please pay my debts", he said.



Other legislators who checked with their banks for the vehicle grants include Apollo Katinti (Kyandondo East), Joshua Anywarach (Padyere county) and their Nansana municipality MP, Nsereko Wakayima.