Related Stories

Widow acquitted, sister convicted of Kasiwukira murder

Created: 12 October 2016
Justice Wilson Masalu Musene

The High court has acquitted Sarah Nabikolo, the widow to slain Kampala businessman Eriya Ssebunya Bugembe, also known as Kasiwukira.

The same court however, convicted her cousin Sandra Nakkungu and a police officer Jaden Ashraf. Presiding judge, Wilson Masalu Musene ruled that Nakungu and Jaden had a common intention to kill Kasiwukira.

The judge said that Kasiwukira, a member of Kwagalana group, died a malicious death, disguised as an accident. He however noted that Nabikolo was not involved in the plot to kill her husband.

Kasiwukira died on October 17, 2014 after he was knocked by a speeding car while jogging near his home in Muyenga, a suburb of Kampala.

Eye witnesses said that the killer car had parked alongside the road and was ignited upon seeing Kasiwukira in a distance. It was driven towards his direction at a slow speed and accelerated upon approaching him and ran over him.

The number plate of the car was not identified. Evidence presented to court indicated that the car was driven by Jaden. A post-mortem report established that the cause of Kasiwukira's death was due to multiple crash injuries.

Sandra Nakungu (L) with Sarah Nabikolo (C) at the High court recently

Police dismissed preliminary claims that Kasiwukira's killing was accidental. The Inspector General of Police, Gen Kale Kayihura ordered thorough investigations whose findings pointed to a possible murder which had implicated the widow Nabikolo and other family members and business partners.

But Nabikolo told court that although they had marital problems, she had tried to resolve them through other avenues and that eliminating the husband was not one of the options at her disposal.

Comments   

-1 #1 Bonabana 2016-10-12 13:14
Happy for her. Is not easy a wife and mother to kill the husband father of her children regardless what has happened between the two .
Quote | Report to administrator
0 #2 Dida 2016-10-12 13:53
its even more intriguiging that the supposedly number one helper in pumping off Kasiwukira is the one convicted instead of the main beneficiary namely the widow Sarah Nabikolo.

I wonder how the guilty ridden Nabikolo might think about her sister doing a long prison sentence on behalf.

This outcome teaches us one thing. Do not connive to commit crime even if it is with your most loved relative whatever the matter at hand. You kill someone and "kill yourself" too.

Was it worth it? Unless if you hate yourself so much and life is not worth living but even that is not a reason so please don't even think about it!
Quote | Report to administrator
0 #3 Wooden K. 2016-10-12 14:37
...and with that acquittal Nabikolo becomes one of the richest widows in town.....
Quote | Report to administrator

