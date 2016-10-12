Related Stories

Senior state attorney Deborah Itwau has told Nakawa Chief Magistrate’s court that prosecution needs more time to conclude investigations into treason charges slapped against Dr Kizza Besigye.
As such, Chief Magistrate Lillian Bucyana granted the state up to November 16 to finalise the investigations - much to Besigye’s displeasure. Itwau today, Wednesday said the investigations are in advanced stages but the state still needed more time to finalise so Besigye can be committed to the High court for the commencement of the trial.
It was yet another extension for the mention of the case which has been in the court system for close to six months.
Prosecution alleges that Besigye, a runner-up in the February 18 presidential election, and others still at large, between February 20 and May 11, planned to forcefully ascend to the Office of the President when he declared himself the elected president of Uganda via a video uploaded on social media platform, Youtube.
He is also accused of inciting residents to defy lawful orders to attend his illegal swearing in ceremony in a non-specified place.
The cited video clip went viral on the eve of the official swearing in ceremony of the president-elect, Yoweri Museveni. In the video, Besigye was allegedly seen taking the presidential oath at unknown location. The state says that Besigye's acts tantamount to treason.
The four-time presidential candidate was arrested and arraigned before Moroto Chief Magistrate Charles Yeteise and charged with treason on May 13. A week later, he was relocated to Luzira government maximum prison and the file transferred to Nakawa Chief Magistrate’s court.
Up to this day, Besigye insists that President Museveni cheated him of victory in collusion with the Electoral Commission much as the Supreme court also declared Museveni as validly elected in the controversial elections.
The Electoral Commission declared Museveni winner on February 20. According to the electoral body, Museveni garnered 60.6 percent of the total votes cast.
Besigye was declared runner up with 35.6 percent. He has demanded for an external audit of the results, insisting that he has enough evidence to prove that he is the “elected president of the people”.
Just like the other Tom, Dick and Harry suspects whom he met in Luzira Prison, and have spent over 10 years in Remand without trial; if Dr. Besigye was not a dare Devil, he would still be languishing behind bars, locked down without trail.