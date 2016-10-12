Related Stories

Museveni uses ‘Poor youth’ to spy on officials Written by Edris Kiggundu

A quiet investigation sanctioned by President Museveni into how effectively or ineffectively some 60 government agencies deliver services, has recommended disciplinary action against some agency heads.

The investigation found many cases of poor service delivery and widespread corruption, The Observer has been told. The recommendation was made by investigators, who are largely youths allied to the Uganda Poor Youth Movement (UPYM).

These youths were asked by the president on February 21 at Rwakitura, the president’s country home, “to assess the level of service delivery” in government ministries and agencies.

Isa Kato, the leader of UPYM, told The Observer on Monday that when they met the president, he told them about the persistent complaints he gets about poor services and corruption in government agencies.

The president asked the youths to join the fight against these vices and pledged to give them all the necessary assistance. Kato added that later, the president gave them some financial facilitation (he refused to disclose the sum) and connected the group with other institutions of the state, including intelligence organisations.

“It is the president who directed us to do this work and he gave us funding,” Kato said, adding that the president also directed them to work closely with Prime Minister Ruhakana Rugunda.

President Museveni

On July 11, Kato met Rugunda and briefed him on the progress they had made. Kato said the objective of their investigation was fourfold: to identify government agencies that have failed to deliver services to the people; identify government agencies that have failed to incorporate Vision 2040 in their work plan; find bodies that are corrupt, and to establish which agencies are frustrating the implementation of NRM’s 2016 manifesto.

After seven months of investigation, they came up with a report, which they forwarded to the president on Monday. Some of the prominent organisations on which the youths reported are: Uganda Investment Authority (UIA), Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA), National Social Security Fund (NSSF), Ministry of Health, National Agricultural Advisory Services (Naads), Dairy Development Authority (DDA), Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Uganda Industrial Research Institute (UIRI) (see full list below).

In a letter dated October 10, which accompanied the report, Kato told the president that they had encountered accounting officers who were uncooperative.

“We are deeply concerned at the high level of arrogance in these agencies by the bureaucrats. They are always engaged in [office] politics and propaganda,” Kato wrote.

Kato added that some agencies had continually been receiving money for some activities but could not show what work they had done to justify further funding.

At UIA for instance, Kato and his group discovered that officials had done little to disseminate investment-related information to potential investors. It is not clear how seriously the president intends to take the youths’ report given that they are not known to have investigative skills to carry out such a complex task.

Besides, the public sector already has several layers of oversight, including the boards of directors of respective bodies, the auditor general, inspectorate of government, and intelligence agencies. There is also a minister in charge of economic monitoring.

Nevertheless, President Museveni has been known to work outside established structures whenever it suits him. Asked if he believes the president will act on their findings, Kato said: “For us we have played our part. We have delivered on the president’s assignment.”

Heads of public organizations The Observer spoke to defended their performance. Richard Byarugaba, the managing director of NSSF, said the pension body’s services had improved fundamentally.

“Talk to anybody and they will tell you that our services are excellent. This is not the old NSSF,” he said yesterday.

Dan Kimosho, the National Medical Stores (NMS) publicist, also told us yesterday that their services had improved tremendously. He cited a recent award they had received from Unicef in recognition of their effective distribution of vaccines.

UYPM comprises mainly of youths who previously belonged to the NRM Poor Youths, an organisation that initially supported the presidential bid of former Prime Minister Amama Mbabazi. The youths later defected to NRM’s candidate Museveni in the run-up to the 2016 elections.





Ministries and agencies that were investigated



1. Uganda Investment Authority (UIA)

2. Health Services Commission

3. Ministry of Health

4. National Medical Stores (NMS)

5. Dairy Development Authority (DDA)

6. Uganda Road Fund (URF)

7. Uganda Embassy, Washington

8. National Agricultural Advisory Services (NAADS)

9. Uganda Human Rights Commission (UHRC)

10. Uganda Electricity Transmission Company Limited (UETCL)

11. Uganda Aids Commission (UAC)

12. Uganda Cancer Institute

13. Cotton Development Organisation

14. AGOA Country Response Office

15. Uganda Development Bank

16. Department of Relief and Disaster Preparedness

17. Uganda Export Promotion Board

18. Uganda Local Government Finance Commission

19. Ministry of Foreign Affairs

20. Uganda Industrial Research Institute

21. Capital Markets Authority (CMA)

22. Uganda Broadcasting Services (UBC)

23. Uganda Securities Exchange (USE)

24. Uganda Commodities Exchange

25. National Agricultural Research Organisation

26. Amnesty Commission

27. Population Secretariat

28. Presidential Initiative on Banana Industrial Development (PIBID)

29. Umeme

30. Inspector General of Government (IGG)

31. Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development

32. National Forestry Authority (NFA)

33. National Environment Management Authority (NEMA)

34. Virus Research Institute (VRI)

35. Uganda Law Reform Commission (ULRC)

36. Uganda Fisheries Training Institute (UFTI)

37. National Insurance Corporation (NIC)

38. Uganda Railways Corporation (URC)

39. National Social Security Fund (NSSF)

40. Directorate of Fire (Uganda Police Force)

41. Uganda Bureau of Statistics (UBOS)

42. Ministry of Works and Transport

43. National Council for Science and Technology (NCST)

44. National Housing and Construction Company (NHCC)

45. Mulago Hospital

46. Rural Electrification Agency (REA)

47. National Council of Sports (NCS)

48. Uganda Meteorological Centre

49. Uganda Printing and Publishing Company

50. Equal Opportunities Commission

51. Uganda Human Rights Commission

52. Education Service Commission

53. Ministry of Public Service

54. National Drug Authority (NDA)

55. Civil Aviation Authority (CAA)

56. National Council for Higher Education (NCHE)

57. Ministry of Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities

58. Uganda Tea Development Agency (UTDA)

59. Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA)

60. Uganda Permanent Mission to the UN



