Related Stories

High court judge Wilson Masalu will deliver his judgement today, eight months after hearing arguments for and against three people accused of murdering businessman Eria Ssebunya Bugembe aka Kasiwukira in 2014.

The accused include Kasiwukira's widow Sarah Nabikolo, her cousin Sandra Nakungu and policeman Jaden Ashraf. DERRICK KIYONGA looks back at the sticking arguments that will make or break the case.



The only thing in this protracted trial that both prosecution and defence agreed on was the fact that on October 17, 2014, Kasiwukira was knocked fatally by a speeding car as he jogged near his residence in Muyenga Diplomate zone.

Prosecution, which presented a total of 23 witnesses, was led by Senior Principal State Attorney Alice Muhangi Kawuka and Principal State Attorney Samali Wakhooli. Lawyers for the accused were MacDosman Kabega, Nsubuga Mubiru and Ladislaus Rwakafuuzi.

In summary, prosecution argued that the plot to kill Kasiwukira was executed by Nakungu and Jaden with Nabikolo being the ‘principal funder’ of the operation. On their part, the defence lawyers argued that all 23 of the prosecution witnesses were ‘conmen’ who failed to pass the credibility test.



MOTIVE

Kawuka’s insistence on Nabikolo being the mastermind of the murder was premised on the fact that Kasiwukira got a mistress. Kawuka explained that this angered Nabikolo to the point of calling her brother-in-law John Bugembe Ggayi to intervene.

“Despite Ggayi’s intervention, the problem never went away; as a matter of fact, she [mistress] got pregnant again and this further angered accused [Nabikolo], this moved her to kill the deceased,” Kawuka submitted.

Sandra Nakungu (L) with Sarah Nabikolo (C) at the High court recently

In her defence, Nabikolo said that much as she wasn’t happy with her husband getting another woman, she forgave him at the urging of Ggayi who had forced Kasiwukira to apologize.

But Kawuka asked court to reject Nabikolo’s assertion that all was well between the two. She pointed to evidence of a boda boda cyclist Silver Habimaana, who said Kasiwukira had hired him to spy on Nabikolo because he suspected she was seeing witchdoctors.



FETISH

Another reason that could have motivated Nabikolo to kill Kasiwukira, according to Kawuka, could have been witchcraft. Kawuka hinged her claim on the testimony of a security operative Richard Byamukama, who said Nakungu hired him to kill Kasiwukira. Byamukama claimed Nakungu told him that Nabikolo wanted Kasiwukira dead because he was into witchcraft.

“We were told that demons wanted one of her children sacrificed; so, in order to protect her own children, the old man [Kasiwukira] had to go,” Kawuka said.

In her defence, Nabikolo denied practicing witchcraft. She said she is a committed born-again Christian and an Anglican. She said in the aftermath of Kasiwukira’s death, police searched her house and found no evidence of devil worship.

Kabega, Nabikolo’s lawyer, in his final submission asked court to acquit his client, arguing that prosecution had failed to prove that Nabikolo was driving the vehicle which killed Kasiwukira.



AUDIO RECORDING

In deciding the case, Justice Musene is going to evaluate the authenticity of a recorded conversation between two men who were plotting to murder Kasiwukira. The recording was tabled by prosecution witness Byamukama who said Jaden wanted him to kill Kasiwukira. In the recording, Jaden is heard telling Byamukama: “Madam [Nabikolo] wants the man [Kasiwukira] dead because he wants to sacrifice his successor [first son].”

However, defence lawyers discredited the recording in their submissions. They said court cannot rely on it because it wasn’t clear, as confirmed by prosecution witness Badru Ssemwanga Lutaaya, who transcribed it.



WHO OWNED THE KILLER VEHICLE?

Prosecution insisted that the Pajero, registration number UAE 018A, which killed Kasiwukira, belonged to Nakungu. In fact, Gabriel Kwetegesa, the ninth prosecution witness, who is a security officer with Sameer Agriculture and Livestock, told court that Nakungu sold the Pajero to him at Shs 2m on October 27, 2014.

But in his submission, Mubiru, Nakungu’s lawyer, insisted that the sales agreement, between Kwetegesa and Nakungu, which wasn’t tabled in court, indicated that the car was sold on October 16, 2014. So, according to Mubiru, by the time the very car ran over Kasiwukira on October 17, 2014 it wasn’t in possession of Nakungu. Mubiru argued that prosecution’s case was weakened by the failure to bring in court the driver who was driving the killer vehicle.



WHO DROVE THE VEHICLE?

Rwakafuuzi, who represents Jaden Ashraf, poked holes into the evidence of John Bosco Kimansule, the prosecution’s 14th witness. Kimansule testified that he saw Ashraf at the steering wheel of the killer vehicle.

However, Rwakafuuzi pointed out that in his first police statement, Kimansule said he came to know about Kasiwukira’s death a day after the accident. But in his additional statement, Kimansule changed the narrative saying he saw Ashraf knock down Kasiwukira.

Jaden was also pinned by prosecution witness, Joseph Komakech, who claimed that days before the murder, he had seen the policeman in the killer vehicle outside the slain businessman’s house, probably doing ‘rehearsals.’

Komakech also said that on the fateful day, he saw Jaden in the same car knock Kasiwukira but he didn’t report the incident immediately to police because he was scared.

As Justice Musene delivers his judgement today, it will be interesting to see if he agrees with the two court assessors who advised him to convict the trio as charged.



