Related Stories

Parliament wants Pastor Kakande to stop sand-mining in Lwera

12 October 2016

Pastor Samuel Kakande

The parliamentary committee on natural resources has called for the cancellation of a sand-mining permit awarded to Aqua World, a firm that belongs to prominent pastor, Samuel Kakande.

The committee says Aqua World’s activities in Lwera are harmful to the wetland. MPs on the committee also noted that whereas Kakande was initially permitted to carry out fishing around Lake Victoria, he instead went into the business of mining sand and rice growing.

“Sand mining in the wetland is not a good activity because it disturbs the ecosystem, especially the places where the fish lay their eggs. Lake Victoria is a shared resource among three countries,” said committee member Lawrence Biyika. “Now, if it is polluted, it brings a lot of challenges like conflicts within countries.”

MPs noted that for someone to carry out any activity like sand mining, there should be an environmental impact assessment [EIA] and after that, a report called environmental impact statement [EIS] is done.

“It is from the EIS that there are mitigation measures to ensure the activity is harmless to the environment,” said another committee member Anna Maria Nankabirwa. “Nema [National Environment Management Authority] should cancel the permit because Aqua World did not follow guidelines.”

Appearing before the parliamentary committee, Kakande’s lawyers Jehoash Mayanja-Nkangi and Bernard Mutyaba pleaded to be given more time to go and bring the required information, arguing that their client was out of the country.



