Related Stories

Activists up in arms over free internet in Kampala

12 October 2016

Government’s offer of free Wi-Fi in Kampala and Entebbe has drawn strong opposition from some civil society activists.

The project, which started on October 1, is being implemented through the National Information and Technology Authority – Uganda (NITA-U). The activists believe it might be a deceptive manoeuvre to spy on the public, especially government critics.

In installing the free Wi-Fi hotspots (#MYUG), the government said it intends to broaden the reach of internet access to the public. However, obtaining Wi-Fi access requires users to first register their particulars such as name, date of birth, gender, phone and email contacts. This prerequisite has raised suspicions within the civil society community.

“The #MYUG poses a security threat to citizens, more so the activists, for it collects unnecessary information of citizens unlike other Wi-Fi networks that require only a password to connect to the internet,” says Ben Kerry Mawejje, a digital rights and internet freedoms officer at Unwanted Witnesses (UW).

UW is one of the human rights groups that have ganged up against the push by NITA-U to collect data from #MYUG users without an enabling law.

“We are aware that by law, NITA-U is under obligation to retain metadata [details of those using both voice and data] for purposes of knowing who communicates to who but what is of concern is where they are going to keep this information in situations where there is no law, which puts users in a tricky situation,” Mawejje added.

The free Wi-Fi service is provided between 6pm and 6am on weekdays, and from 3pm to 6am on weekends. Frank Tumwebaze, the minister of ICT and information, described it as a shift from government’s consideration of internet access as a luxury to a necessity for all Ugandans.



LEGAL BATTLE

Activists demand that collection of user’s bio data waits until the Data Protection and Privacy Bill is passed into law. The bill was one of the 16 draft legislations that the executive was expected to table in parliament before the legislators went on a month-long recess last week.

It seeks to protect the privacy of individuals and of personal data by regulating the collection and processing of the information to provide for the rights of the persons whose data is collected.

The bill also provides for obligations of the data collectors, processors and controllers, and also regulates the use or disclosure of personal information. However, NITA-U’s communications officer Leonah Mbonimpa told The Observer that the bio information being collected is for statistical purposes.

“We just want to have a trend analysis of internet usage based on age, gender, etc,” she said.

The activists still are opposed to the bill’s proposal to have NITA-U as the implementing agency.

“NITA-U has its own statutory obligations because it was established by an Act of Parliament [the NITA-U Act], which makes it dependent on government because it is appointed by a minister who is appointed by the president,” said Ssebaggala Wokulira at a recent workshop for human rights and freedoms activists.

“There is some conflict of interest because NITA-U can’t enforce the law that established it and at the same time enforce another. That internal marriage can’t work especially in relation to privacy,” he added.



