Related Stories

6 lawyers pass special exams as LDC shakes off ugly blemish Written by YUDAYA NANGONZI & SIRAJE LUBWAMA

Details Created: 12 October 2016 Print

Print Email

Fred Mukasa Mbidde

At least six lawyers whose diplomas were recalled early this year have passed the special and supplementary final examinations set by the Law Development Centre (LDC).

According to Everest Turyahikayo, the LDC academic registrar, seven lawyers were accused of engaging in examination malpractice in the academic years 2007/2008 and 2008/2009.

A three-year audit of examination malpractices followed between 2004 and 2011. For the seven, a special examination was organized and six lawyers have jumped the hurdle.

These include, Deo Kizito Lutalo, Dennis Fred Mukasa Mbidde and Evelyn Jackie Nakalembe (2008/9). Others are, Michael Ezadri Onyafi, Friday Roberts Kagolo and Florence Kataike (2007/8).

On the other hand, Ivan Sekyanda Ndugwa, who sat and failed his criminal proceedings paper, failed the course, according to the academic registrar. In an interview with Turyahikayo, who is also the secretary to the LDC board of examiners, any student who fails the course has one more chance.

“Those who failed will sit the exams again with students in the current academic year (2016/17) when they write their final-term exams next year around August. However, LDC might bring the papers earlier,” Turyahikayo said.

He explained that once the students implicated in exam malpractices fail the exams next year, then the rules for passing the course will be invoked.

“This will mean straight cancellation from the course but having another opportunity to repeat the entire [one-year] course,” he said.

Asked whether the students would also be required to sit pre-entry exams for the second time, Turyahikayo said it will depend on the management and the law council.

East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) MP Fred Dennis Mukasa Mbidde, who re-sat and passed the special examination in criminal proceeding, expressed relief.

“By the way, I deny allegations that I did some malpractices in the mock exams in criminal proceedings. This is one of the disciplines I mastered most and leaving the mock exams apart, I am at the level of being a lecturer in this field,” Mbidde said.

In a letter dated September 20, LDC asks Mbidde to pick his diploma certificate and transcript from the office of the academic registrar.



BACKGROUND

On August 8, 2012, Frank Nigel Othembi, the LDC boss, appointed a five-member audit team to verify examination scripts for postgraduate legal studies between 2004 and 2011.

The team comprising Dr Rose Nakayi, Everest Turyahikayo, Dr Ronald Kakungulu-Mayambala and Miriam Achieng came up with its final report on November 12, 2012.

The LDC management committee later met on February 11, 2016 to consider the report of the probe committee whose recommendations included recalling and canceling diplomas of some of its former students.

Among the lawyers whose diplomas were cancelled was former Makindye East MP Michael Mabikke. Others are Fiona Rwakiseeta Asiimwe, David Balondemu, Dennis J Kyazze, Moses Mugimba Muhumuza, Priscilla Mutebi, Dorothy Amuron, Joseph Lubega and Jane Namaganda.

At least 48 other advocates were cleared of examination malpractice, while 21 had their postgraduate diplomas confirmed. In a recent interview, Othembi said two of their staff implicated in the probe report were retired in public interest while two others were disciplined.

“We have now come up with an examination management policy which is yet to be approved but aspects of it have been implemented. We have an examination verification committee for results and introduced checks and balances so that it does not happen again,” Othembi said.



This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.