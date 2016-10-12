Related Stories

New book to guide on justice for women Written by Derrick Kiyonga

Chief Justice Bart Katureebe launching the Gender Bench book

A new book on gender and the judiciary suggests that judges and magistrates should allow safe abortions in cases of incest, where women have been raped or whenever their health is under threat.

“Judicial officers should grant appropriate orders that can enable women and girls to access safe abortions at least in cases of rape, incest and where the continued pregnancy endangers the mental and physical health of the mother or the foetus, in accordance with the law,” the book suggests.

Under the law, abortion is allowed in these circumstances but it remains a very emotive subject in Uganda with some conservatives and religious leaders unwilling to accept any justification whatsoever.

Launched on October 7 at Protea hotel in Kampala, Gender Bench Book was largely bankrolled by the United Nations and the Swedish government. It is a guide to judges and magistrates on gender equality issues usually ignored in their judgements.

The need for the book arose after a 2011 study conducted by the Justice, Law and Order Sector (JLOS) found, among other things, the limited capacity by the judiciary to deliver gender-sensitive justice to women specifically. High court judge David Batema, the book’s mastermind, said it was going to leave an everlasting mark on the judiciary.

“The practice has been that of trivialising [of] gender issues in the judiciary but with this book, that is about to end,” said the self-confessed feminist.

The authors urge the government to not only enact the shelved Marriage and Divorce Bill but also the Sexual Offences Bill to enhance access to justice by victims.

“Government should put in place measures to enhance the enforcement of the Domestic Violence Act, the Prevention of Trafficking in Persons Act, and the Female Genital Mutilation Act, including cross-border intergovernmental co-operation,” the book says.

Justice Batema challenged fellow judges to stop being “conservative” in their judgements. Chief Justice Bart Katureebe said the book wasn’t new to him since judges and other key stakeholders provided some technical input. Without a doubt, Justice Katureebe acknowledged, women often find it more difficult than men to access justice.

“This has been attributed to discriminatory laws, norms and practices within the various societies in which we live coupled with lack of awareness on the part of the various actors within the justice sector, the women themselves and the general public,” he said.

Katureebe confirmed that the judiciary is going to hold what he called ‘gender bench briefs’. The briefs, according to the chief justice, are intended to avail judges with best international practices to be used as persuasive authorities by judges in determining cases in which women’s rights are involved.

“When women are faced with situations of discrimination or violence, as they often are, their only recourse are law and justice agencies,” Justice Katureebe said.

“The biggest disappointment, therefore, is if the justice agencies are inaccessible or unresponsive to their plight. This is what breeds impunity and systematic abuse of the rights of the vulnerable woman. Unfettered access to justice for women is, therefore, a cardinal human rights issue.”

The book also urges either the chief justice or the principal judge to issue a practice direction to guide judicial officers on property sharing at the dissolution of marriage.

Reacting to this recommendation, Katureebe noted that in many cases when a man dies, only his officially-married wife can claim property.

“But the one [wife] without a ring doesn’t get anything. Is that fair yet she could have worked very hard in order for that man to get property?” he said.



