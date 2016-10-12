Related Stories

President Museveni has offered Shs 110m to help treat journalist Brenda Gimbo, who is suffering from brain cancer.
It follows a petition by journalists in Busoga under their umbrella Busoga Journalists Association [BUJA] to save the life of their colleague. Gimbo, 36, was diagnosed in July with a tumor at the centre of her brain where all sense neurons and blood capillaries of the brain meet.
After a successful minor surgery, neurologists at Mulago hospital advised her to seek further surgery from Yashoda hospital in Hyderabad, India, within 60 days. When contacted, Yashoda hospital said Gimbo will need to pay $13,400 (approximately Shs 110m) for the required treatment.
She is supposed to undergo neuro-navigated craniotomy followed by tumor biopsy/decompression and then stereotactic radiotherapy. Her efforts to raise the money yielded only Shs 900,000 in the last two months.
Realizing that the period within which she must be operated on was running out, BUJA organized a ‘Save Brenda Gimbo Crusade’ but after 10 days, the campaign raised only Shs 1.2m.
KADAGA ROLE
BUJA leaders liaised with Speaker of Parliament, Rebecca Kadaga, and she delivered the news to President Museveni during the Independence day celebrations in Luuka.
Museveni then directed Kadaga to follow up with Lucy Nakyobe, the State House comptroller, to get the money quickly. Later in the evening, Kadaga called a press conference at Bax hall, Jinja and said President Museveni had answered their prayer.
“What I wanted to assure you is that the money (Shs 110m) will be in Brenda’s hands by the end of this week and the president wants to see that she is flown to India immediately for her treatment,” Kadaga said at the press conference, also attended by Gimbo.
“Thank you very much Maama [Kadaga], thank you so much H.E the president and thank you so much my colleagues in the media who have stood with me to see this happen. I have nothing much to give you in return but I ask the most high God to reward you abundantly,” said Gimbo.
