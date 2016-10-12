Related Stories

Tainted Flying Squad officers sent for training Written by URN

Commandant Flying Squad unit Herbert Muhangi

Since it was created in 2001, the Police Flying Squad has leaned on some ill-trained, unprofessional operatives to fight against violent crime. Now, the police leadership has decided to send all the unit’s untrained operatives for courses.

The Flying Squad was created as an emergency response to high crime rates in the city and its suburbs. At first it was a para-military group called ‘Wembley’, commanded by Brig Elly Kayanja. It later morphed into the Violent Crime Crack Unit (VCCU), and was renamed the Rapid Response Unit (RRU). In 2012 it was christened Flying Squad.

An operative, who has been with the unit since 2001, said the police leadership has kept changing the unit’s name in an attempt to clean up its image.

“It’s funny how every time the name is changed, we all feel like this time the new name won’t be associated with bad things but one or two years later, our reputation is tainted again,” said the operative who spoke anonymously.

When it was formed, police enrolled former soldiers, police informers, including known criminals, serving soldiers and a few police officers. Some of these operatives have stayed while others were moved to other units. Recruitment of new operatives has also continued, with every new commander coming in with a few trusted informers.

However, some of the commanders have also tended to move on with their trusted operatives once transferred from the unit. For instance, Charles Kataratambi, who once led the unit, moved along with seven trusted operatives when he was transferred to the Special Investigations Division in Kireka. Four of them have since left the force and are jointly being investigated with Karatambi for theft of Equity bank money.

Police spokesman Andrew Felix Kaweesi said in an interview on Monday that movement of personnel along with commanders is irregular and unacceptable.

“Transfers are done formally and no commander is entitled to move with personnel unless they are bodyguards and drivers; but this also has to be done in consultation with their unit commanders,” Kaweesi said.

Recently, Inspector General of Police Kale Kayihura toured all regions, holding meetings with crime preventers and police commanders.



COMPLAINTS

Minutes from some of the meetings indicate that several complaints were raised against the mode of operation of the Flying Squad operatives and corruption within the unit.

In addition, statistics at the Police Professional Standards Unit show that approximately 50 of the complaints annually are made against Flying Squad operatives.

The complaints range from extortion to torture and theft. The most recent complaint was made against two Flying Squad operatives accused of arresting and torturing a fuel dealer in Kawempe.

The complaints led to the suspension of both operatives together with Wilber Wanyama, the Kampala Metropolitan North Regional Criminal Investigations commander.

It was on the basis of the numerous complaints against this unit that Kayihura ordered more than 120 Flying Squad operatives to go for training at Kabalye police training school. Kaweesi said this will streamline their operations. He added that after their training, they will all be vetted and reviewed before they are redeployed.

Currently, with all operatives and intelligence personnel out for training, only commanders are left at their Kampala CPS headquarters. They have been re-inforced by officers from other specialized units such as the Special Investigations Division (SID) for field operations, Crime Intelligence Directorate for its intelligence gathering, Counter terrorism for terror-related operations, and CID for investigations.

Herbert Muhangi, the commandant of the Flying Squad, told us that only a few operatives have tainted the image of the unit.

“Flying Squad has no problem. We are effective and have been able to recover stolen vehicles, illegal guns and to bring hardcore criminals to book,” he said.

“It is just a few wrong characters that are spoiling the name of the unit."