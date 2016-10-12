Related Stories

NSSF membership grows to 1.6 million Written by OUR REPORTER

NSSF MD Richard Byarugaba

The National Social Security Fund (NSSF) has registered an 18 per cent growth in total membership over the last five years.

The numbers have grown from 1.37 million to over 1.63 million as at June 30, 2016. Richard Byarugaba, the NSSF managing director, said that the consistent growth both in terms of membership and Fund value is testament that the NSSF is headed in the right direction.

“The fact that more and more workers are entrusting their money with us year on year shows that we have earned their trust. It is our obligation to continuously improve our processes through automation and provide our members with a great customer experience,” he said.

He added that the Fund will continue with its transparency agenda by also continuously accounting to its members, hence this week’s Annual Members’ Meeting to be held, today, at Kampala Serena hotel.

In the Fund’s latest financials, the number of new individual workers registering increased from 106,683 in the 2014/15 financial year to 119, 688 last financial year.

“The upward movement has been powered by the improvement in compliance levels now at 78%, as well as our relationship management business model,” Byarugaba added.

Relatedly, the number of new employers registering their workers with the NSSF grew by 2,887 in the 2015/16 financial year. The Fund currently has more than 23,000 employers on its books.

At the 4th annual members meeting, the most compliant employers in paying their employees’ contributions will be recognised and awarded. The Fund holds the meeting annually to update its members and other stakeholders on the state, performance, goals and outlook of the Fund.

It’s also a forum where the Fund receives feedback and responds to concerns from members through an interactive session.



