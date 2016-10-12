Related Stories

South Sudan blames Machar’s forces for Ugandan bus attack Written by Baker Batte Lule

The Eco bus that was burnt by the attackers in South Sudan

The Sudan People’s Liberation Army (SPLA) has condemned the Monday armed attacks on passenger buses headed for Uganda from Juba, the South Sudan capital.

Brigadier Lul Ruai Koang, the spokesperson of the SPLA in government, said rebels loyal to Riek Machar, the former first vice president, were behind the attacks.

“The political and military leadership of Machar’s SPLA-IO has always come out to say that such attacks were carried out by their forces. But what is bothering our minds is why they are targeting civilians?” he said.

Koang was one time the spokesperson of the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement in opposition (SPLM-IO) before he fell out with Machar in 2015. He added that Machar’s forces are bent on making South Sudan ungovernable by staging ambushes on major roads that lead to the capital, hence cutting it off from its main supply routes.

“From the way they have been carrying out their ambushes, it is an indication that they are against peace in the country. They are also motivated by greed because in every ambush, they loot people of all their valuables, including phones and money,” Koang added.

Majority of South Sudan’s imports enter the country through the Nimule border point with Uganda. On Monday, three buses travelling from Juba to Uganda were ambushed at Jebelein in Magwi county, which is about 60 kilometers from Juba. The ambush resulted in the killing and looting of passengers, majority of whom were Ugandans. The bus companies attacked include Echo bus, Friendship bus and Gateway bus.

South Sudan descended into crisis in July this year after forces loyal to President Salva Kiir clashed with Machar’s forces, leading to the death of hundreds of soldiers mainly from Machar’s SPLA-IO.

The fighting also forced Machar out of Juba after his military bases were overrun by Kiir’s forces. He was subsequently replaced with Gen Taban Deng Gai, the former opposition chief negotiator in the Igad-mediated peace talks in Addis Ababa.

The July fighting also triggered a new wave of displacement with almost two million people living as displaced persons while more than one million other South Sudanese are now refugees in the neighboring countries of Uganda, Kenya, Ethiopia, and Sudan among others.

The July fighting also increased violence in the Equatoria region of South Sudan that had relatively been unaffected by the 2013 December fighting and the resultant civil war mainly fought in Upper Nile region.

The fighting in different parts of Equatoria has almost rendered all roads leading to Juba dangerous as they are infested with armed forces. Since July, these forces have attacked passenger vehicles; on several occasions killing people based on tribal lines.

On Saturday, at least 21 people were killed on the Juba-Yei road after an attack on their vehicles. They included women and children and all belonged to the Dinka tribe of President Salva Kiir.