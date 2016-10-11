Related Stories

High court summons Archbishop Stanley Ntagali Written by URN

Eleven canons have dragged Archbishop Stanley Ntagali, the head of the Anglican Church of Uganda to the High court for allegedly taking over the powers of the episcopal jurisdiction of West Ankole diocese.



The canons led by Christopher Kisembo, accuse the archbishop of abusing his authority and the constitution of the Province of the Church of Uganda by appointing a commission to choose a new bishop for West Ankole diocese upon the retirement of Rt Rev Yona Katonene.



They allege that as West Ankole diocese synod members, they had already put in place a commission to appoint a new bishop. However, archbishop Ntagali unlawfully appointed an eight-member committee to carry out the task as members of the bishop's commissary (deputies).



Some of the members of the committee appointed by the archbishop include Rev Canon Wilfred Tumuhairwe, Prof Canon Emmanuel Karooro, Alison Ayetoraniire and Marvin Baryaruha among others.



But the canons reason that the move by the archbishop is illegal and unlawful by virtue of them being members of West Ankole Diocesan Electoral College/ Diocesan Nominations Committee and also portray West Ankole as a failing diocese.



The petitioners further content that the acts of the archbishop border on abuse of office, causing unnecessary mental suffering to the canons.



The canons want court to issue a permanent injunction restraining the members appointed as commissaries for West Ankole diocese from carrying out any activity of the diocese. Court documents show that the inauguration of the Ntagali's commissary is slated for Thursday October 13, at the Provincial headquarters at Namirembe.



The eleven also want the court to order the head of the Anglican Church to pay them general damages. To that effect, the registrar of the High court Alex Ajiji has summoned archbishop Ntagali to file his defense with 15 days from the date of receipt of the summons.