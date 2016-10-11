Related Stories

19 police officers injured in morning accident Written by URN

At least 19 police officers from the Very Important Persons Police Unit (VIPPU) are admitted at Kibuli hospital after they were injured in an accident in Kampala this morning.



The accident involving a police troop carrier registration number UP 5630 took place at Wampewo roundabout on Jinja road. The officers were being ferried on a troop carrier to their destination of deployment when a coaster registration UAJ 189N rammed into it.



Police traffic preliminary report indicates that the coaster, which had only the driver and the conductor, was knocked by a Fuso truck registration number UAM 932M carrying beers heading to Pot Bell, Luzira.



The driver of the Fuso Truck is currently on the run and police is trying to establish his identity.





According to the Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson Emilian Kayima, the officers who were rushed to hospital have since been examined and only six sustained serious injuries.



"They are still being held at the hospital for close observation but only six of them are seriously injured and on medication," Kayima said.



The troop carrier which overturned after being knocked is among the most recent consignment of Police vehicles imported during the 2016 general elections. VPPU is in charge of protecting high profile persons and installations.





