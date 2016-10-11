Related Stories

Kasese youth default on Shs 75m Livelihood funds Written by URN

Details Created: 11 October 2016 Print

Print Email

Kasese municipality has only recovered Shs 20m out of the Shs 95m that was advanced to youth groups under the Youth Livelihood Programme (YLP).



This leaves an outstanding balance of Shs 75m. The money in question was given to youth groups in Central and Nyamwamba divisions in the first phase of the Youth Livelihood Project but since then the beneficiaries have not respected the pay-back procedures.



Among the defaulting groups is WAYOC Youth Group which was given close to Shs 9m and Base Camp Youth which received about Shs 7m.



Another youth group was cited by the Nyamwamba division female youth councillor Ester Biira which she said was given about Shs 8m but its existence is no longer evident.

The funds are meant to empower the target youth to harness their socio-economic potential

Saleverio Mukobi, the Kasese municipal assistant town clerk, however, says there are high chances of recovering the outstanding balance by tasking the defaulters to strictly pay back by the end of November this year or face arrest.



Mukobi says they are now harsh on the defaulting groups to pay back before the municipal council receives another funding of Shs 167m from government by December this year.



Some of the defaulting youth groups are said to have misappropriated the money thinking that it was campaign cash from NRM government. However, in Bulembia division, the rate of recovery is high with the six groups that were given Shs 29m between FY 2014/15 and 2015/16 repaying back steadily.



According to the division town clerk Alice Ferigo, all the 6 groups have made repayments to a tune of Shs 16m in the first collection phase.



Youth Livelihood Programme is a government of Uganda-funded project under the ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development to fight unemployment and poverty among youth by facilitating creation of projects for self-economic reliance. The programme was launched on January 24, 2014 and covers all the 112 districts of Uganda.