Related Stories

Corruption, oppression make independence meaningless- Bishop Written by URN

Details Created: 11 October 2016 Print

Print Email

Bishop Joel Obetia

The Bishop of Madi and West Nile diocese Joel Obetia says with greedy and selfish leaders still in charge, Uganda is far from independent much as the country on Sunday celebrated 54 years of independence.



Speaking from his home on Sunday, Bishop Obetia says many leaders have selfish interests and greed for public funds which slows down development. He says that much as the country calls itself independent, many people are stealing money from the poor creating a bigger gap between the rich and poor.



“54th independence anniversary, but we are behaving like a very small child still - because of our experience and having done so much damage to each other because of greed. When you are very selfish in that sense, you cannot do something selfless in order to benefit the bigger community. None of the money goes without being stolen. It is seen in out tribalism, in our sectarianism and in the party spirit which is so violent against others. Corruption in the sense that you want to benefit out of every project and out of everything that is done even when government has done something wonderful, you still want to get something out of it”, the bishop said.



Bishop Obetia, 59, singled out reports of shoddy work emerging from Karuma hydro-power project in Kiryandongo district.



"We are so glad that after elections, President Museveni declared Hakuna Muchezo Kisanja (no games term), but this will only be attained when the greedy people are removed from the system," he said.



According to the bishop, who has been heading the Madi and West Nile diocese since 2005, there is need for the grassroots people to be empowered for Uganda to achieve the tangible progress. Only then will their voices be heard and accountable leadership realised.



He says many people are selfish and fail to support majority out of poverty, taking away their peace.



"This is a nation that will never grow equally because of selfish motives," Bishop Obetia said.



The bishop says West Nile which is under developed and underprivileged needs a joint dialogue forum to uplift it from its current state. Quoting Galatians 3:1 in the bible, the bishop says sin burdens the people of Uganda making it hard for them to make changes.



"Much as we are liberated, we are still under some oppression and we need to fight the oppression to deliver those who are besieged to associate with the society and enjoy their freedom," Bishop Obetia noted.



Margret Angufiru, the former MP for Ayivu county says the people of Arua are still opposed to government projects because leaders are not transparent in distributing the resources to the various sub counties.



“There are funds for women’s groups, there are also funds for youth groups, there is Youth Livelihood Project, youth loans in the banks, education loans for those going to universities for students who pass very well. The government is doing a lot for the population. Let us continue to mobilise and organise ourselves into groups so that we benefit from government projects or programmes. The elders of Arua are not getting the elders senior citizen grant yet because we have not demanded for our grants particularly from our leaders”, she said.