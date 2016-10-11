Related Stories

Ugandan driver injured, bus burnt in S.Sudan ambush Written by URN

Eco bus was burnt during the attack

One person was injured during an ambush on three Kampala-bound buses from South Sudan yesterday.



Patrick Jimmy Okema, Aswa river police spokesperson says Takuba Yusuf; the driver of the Eco bus was shot in the thigh as he attempted to flee from the attackers. He has been hospitalised in Juba hospital.

Heshmid Godfrey Isaac, a resident of Ngora district says the attackers mounted an ambush at a junction in Jebelen, about 120km from South Sudan capital, Juba on Monday morning.

He says the first bus that entered the ambush was a Gateway bus registration number UAM 216V. The attack also involved a Friendship bus registration UAU 240F and Eco bus registration number SSB 154A which was burnt to ashes.



The attackers reportedly identified themselves as enemies of the Dinka people, fighting to take over government in South Sudan. They accused the Dinka and Ugandans of supporting the government of President Salva Kiir.



Speaking in Gulu shortly after arriving at 8:10pm aboard a Gateway bu, registration number UAJ 202Z, Heshmid says the attackers ordered all passengers out of the buses and made them carry all luggage and cargo to a nearby valley near Juba before releasing all the passengers.



“From there these guys jumped in, grabbed our luggage…after removing all the things from the bus we were asked to carry them. We carried and entered in the bush. In the bush, we walked like 2km [to the city]. In the city, they told us to stay calm that nothing is going to happen to you we are going to set you free. They only told us that whoever runs will meet a bullet… we’re not here to kill because when we overtake Juba we shall not have people to rule”, he said.



According to Heshmid, the attackers told them never to use the Juba highway on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

“When we left, we were told you [either] go Juba or Kampala but never in life should you board any vehicle on Monday, Wednesday and Friday along that road. From where we were attacked, one group which was facing Juba. They were roughly 20 to 30. The group which was on the side of Nimule, we couldn’t tell how many they were”, he said.

He adds that attackers twice tried to burn the Gateway bus but failed. They reportedly shot into the fuel tank of the Gateway bus twice in an attempt to burn it off.



“On the first point where we sat (after the ambush), we heard shooting on the main road. The driver was told to take the bus and passengers were left. We heard the shooting which was on the Gateway bus that we were using. He was ordered to cut the fuel tube, they tried burning but they couldn’t. Then they decided to shoot but when they shot the tank with two bullets there was still no leakage. So for us we continued in the bush until to a point where they introduced people from Eco bus”, he said.



The attackers interrogated the drivers of the Eco bus for transporting the Dinka people.



"When they introduced themselves as Ugandans, they were told you are the people transporting the Dinka. When you don't stop we shall finish you and the Ugandans", Heshmid quoted one of the attackers as saying.



The attackers searched all passengers for money and mobile phones.



"A Dinka lady was humiliated and left after she surrendered unspecified amount of US dollars and Uganda shillings".



The attackers, armed with rocket propelled grenades and other heavy weaponry, returned passports and some documents before releasing the passengers to return to the main road. According to Heshmid, the attackers took everything they owned. Government soldiers (SPLA) arrived in time to evacuate the passengers on light vehicles and the Friendship and Gateway buses.



The attack comes barely a month after another Eco bus was attacked in Loa, a locality near Pageri in Magwi county in which three people died. There have been several attacks on buses in South Sudan since fresh fighting broke out in July between factions loyal to former vice president Riek Machar and President Salva Kiir.