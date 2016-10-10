Related Stories

Conned gold dealers run to Museveni Written by OUR REPORTER

Kenyans claim their genuine gold was replaced with these stones

A Kenyan gold dealer has written to President Museveni accusing senior security officers of complicity in conning him and his colleagues to the tune of Shs 800m.

Richard Musumba, in a 22-page statement written on September 30, chronicles how he and his two Kenyan colleagues lost more than $240,000 (Shs 801m) to “a well-organized transnational and ruthless gang.”

Musumba accuses Taban Amin, the deputy director general of the Internal Security Organisation (ISO) in charge of West Nile Affairs, of complicity in conning him. The Kenyan told The Observer on Saturday that he chose to write to Museveni after failing to get assistance from all the security agencies.

“He [president] appears to be the only authority who can handle this...we have run here and there for help and failed to get helped...it is such a funny mess and the people doing it are doing it with impunity,” Musumba said.

Musumba says the gold-stealing racket, which includes Ugandans, Rwandese, Kenyans, Congolese and Somalis, targets smelting houses in Kampala. Indeed, Musumba and his colleagues have extended the search for the men who stole their gold in Kampala on October 24, 2015 to Rwanda where alleged suspects Benald Kama Kashama, said to be Congolese, and Antoine Nkusi, a Rwandese, are said to be living.

“They accost you by blocking your car with theirs, then finalize the robbery by taking everything in your possession,” Musumba wrote.

The robbery is reported to have transpired at Rahim Miners and Gold Dealers on Bandali Rise, Bugoloobi, in Kampala, when armed men dressed in military uniform attacked the gold dealers just after smelting.

Musumba narrated: “Immediately we got out of the gate, I in the passenger front seat, [Albert] Ouma driving and Steven [Owino] at the back, I noticed a white double-cabin pick-up parked about 30 meters away on our left on Bandali Rise. As we entered the road, turning right, toward Luthuli avenue, this pick-up started following us and put on its headlights on reaching Luthuli Avenue. We turned left and the double-cabin pick-up now sped, overtaking us. It was tinted and once the hind window lowered, a man in army uniform appeared, flagging us to stop.”

According to Musumba, the two vehicles stopped and the uniformed man holding a gun and an- other in plain clothes approached their vehicle. The man in plain clothes asked for car papers, introducing himself as a Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) official. However, Musumba says he just folded the customs papers he had been given and asked to search the car.

“We wondered why and got out of the car asking to go to police, then I noticed the army man attempting to open the boot (where the gold was kept). I confronted him, then he just headed for the driver’s area, attempting to get the keys out, a scuffle with Stephen ensued.”



The Kenyans say they fought off the attackers and challenged them to follow them to Jinja Road police station if they were not thieves. The Kenyans reached the station but the pick-up was nowhere to be seen.

After leaving Jinja Road police, where they say they were branded terrorists and put in cells, only to be rescued by Brig (rtd) John Mugyenyi, they took their gold to Kenya and eventu- ally Dubai where they were told on November 5, 2015 that the bars in their pos- session were not gold after all.

The Kenyan gold dealers returned to Uganda and re- ported a case of theft/fraud at CID headquarters.

“The matter was given case file GEF 852/2015. The commissioner of fraud/economic crimes, Mr Dabangi, is directing the investigations assisted by Inspector Byaruhanga and Constable Okello,” Musumba says in his statement.

To this day the gold dealers have not solved the puzzle of their lost gold.

“The investigation in Uganda showed that Kashama was in Kigali, Rwanda, and that is why my said colleagues are in Rwanda to assist in tracing the said Kashama. The case was reported to Kigali police station on 4th December 2015,” said Stephen Owino, one of the complainants, in a letter to the CID director, Rwanda.

In Rwanda, Kashama and Nkusi were apprehended but the Kenyans did not succeed in having them brought to Uganda. They were arraigned before court at Gasabo, about 30kms out of Kigali, and later freed. Turning their attention back to Uganda, Musumba sought answers from Taban Amin, who, interestingly, he has known for many years.

He claims the police are reluctant to move against the intelligence boss because of his profile. Asked to comment on these allegations on Saturday, Taban Amin admitted knowing Fahad Ibrahim aka Hajji Pacific, said to be the owner of the smelting house, but denied being part of any gold theft racket.

“I am not working with them but I know Hajji [Pacific]; in fact that is what I told [Musumba] when they came here to complain,” Amin told The Observer.

“Musumba is my friend, I got to know him when I was still living in the Congo, he is more of a family friend...” Taban added.

Hajji Pacific did not respond to our calls.

WORRYING TREND

Musumba’s complaint comes weeks after Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) Gen Katumba Wamala sus- pended Army MP Col Felix Kulayigye from his other job as UPDF political commissar over a separate gold deal gone bad.

Brenda Murungi, Kulayigye’s niece, claims she borrowed $48,000 (Shs 160.3m) from her uncle to buy gold but was conned at a gold smelting company in Ntinda, forcing her to ask the army officer for help.

The owner of the gold smelting house complained to the CDF that Kulayigye came with soldiers and ransacked his office, arrested his staff and took away some things, the basis for the army officer’s suspension. Kulayigye maintains his innocence.

Kampala Metropolitan police spokesman Emilian Kayima told The Observer that much as he had not seen the complaint, he doubted Musumba was telling the whole story.

“Maybe he is hurting, feeling that he has not been served right but I think he is not telling the whole story because the police can arrest anybody except the president,” Kayima said on Saturday.

