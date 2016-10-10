Related Stories

Lukwago maintains objection to Old Kampala SS land deal Written by OUR REPORTER

Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago has reiterated his appeal that the board of governors of Old Kampala Secondary School review or rescind the decision to lease school land to a bus company.

Lukwago phoned The Observer on Wednesday to express his concern that the story about the school land in the paper that day, above all its headline, had not aptly captured his position (see: Janet, Lukwago dragged in sale of school land).

In the said story, it was reported that the Old Kampala Secondary School board of governors had leased part of its land valued at Shs 10bn to Volcano Ltd at the cost of Shs 5m per month for four years.

It was further stated in the story that the tenancy agreement was drawn and signed by Chrysostom Katumba, one of the lord mayor’s partners at Lukwago & Company Advocates.

However, Lukwago maintained that he was not aware of the transaction and when he did learn of it, he put his objection in writing on October 4, 2016. In his letter to the chairman, board of governors, Old Kampala SS, Lukwago wrote:

“My office, however, has not been furnished with detailed information concerning the alleged transaction. I also take cognisance of the fact that Kampala Capital City Authority has no jurisdiction or authority over the matter in controversy, since the land belonging to that school is vested in Uganda Land Commission.”

The lord mayor, nevertheless, added that the matter was of concern to him and the public.

“However, we believe that matters involving alienation of public land or trust property, particular facilities of that nature are of great public concern. My office would not condone or acquiesce in any transaction involving selling or leasing of school property,” Lukwago continued.

“It’s on that premise that I implore the board of governors to sit and revisit or rescind the aforesaid transaction, if indeed it has been executed.”

Lukwago’s letter was copied to the area MP, executive director of KCCA, mayor of Kampala Central and head teacher of the school, among others. The issue came to light after Moses Kataabu, the KCCA councilor representing Kampala Central II, wrote to Janet Museveni, the minister of education and sports, urging her to intervene and stop the deal.

It’s not clear whether the minister has received the petition and what she plans to do about it. However, the school has defended itself saying the deal became necessary as it had no capacity to develop the land, which was now at risk of being grabbed by unscrupulous people.

Old Kampala SS also said once the decision had been taken by the board of governors and the Uganda Land Commission had agreed to change land use, notices were placed in the media from which two bidders emerged and one was selected.

The school added in a statement that the proceeds would be used to fence off the school to improve its security.



