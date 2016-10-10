Related Stories

MP Ssemujju: My car loan proposal will free MPs Written by Baker Batte Lule

MP Ssemujju Nganda

To deflect public criticism over the proposed Shs 200m car grants for MPs, the opposition Forum for Democratic Change Party is pushing for car loans instead. Ssemujju Ibrahim Nganda, the opposition chief whip, is the loudest advocate and promoter of the proposal that is unpopular among many MPs.

Recently, he explained to Baker Batte Lule the depth and rationale of his party’s proposal.



FDC MPs are rejecting your car loan proposal.

This is what you people in the media used to say, that [former premier and presidential candidate] Amama Mbabazi had taken FDC MPs yet what you called FDC MPs was just Beatrice Anywar and Nabilah Naggayi. In many of the stories I read, you are quoting Nabilah but she has opposed every single thing FDC has announced.

When we declared the defiance campaign, she said it was Ssemujju’s thing. The other MP equally quoted is Odonga Otto [Aruu county] who is my friend, but he’s a loose cannon who is well-known. So, you can’t judge compliance by singling out two FDC MPs.

FDC has more than 30 MPs. Speak to all of them and see if they will tell you they have refused to comply. It is also important to note that you went to speak to MPs before we briefed them. The decision was taken by a party organ at Najjanankumbi. We will have a meeting and speak to them. I’m hopeful they will understand. In fact, I have personally spoken to MPs, including those in NRM, and they want this proposal.



Why do you publicly announce a proposal before you discuss it with people it is going to affect?

We are an organ of the party that does not only serve the MPs but also the public. Internally, I was instructed to speak to the MPs and we will speak to them.

It is also important to note that MPs are not the end user. They and we as a party are there for the public. We are accountable to the public first, not to the MPs and ourselves.



The parliamentary commission where the opposition sits okayed the buying of MPs’ cars. Why then do you turn around and oppose it?

I don’t sit on the parliamentary commission but the leader of opposition does. But even if I did, you are there for a different role. Problem is, they will not bring minutes to show who disagreed or agreed with a matter and I think it is also bad manners for you to keep quiet and not tell people that on this one I disagreed because the parliamentary commission sits in confidence. I have represented the leader of opposition on two occasions and I can tell you there are disagreements.



Many people are saying this is a populist [proposal] because you are fronting it when MPs are about to get money to buy cars.

You see, the country is not ending tomorrow. Rwanda started that policy in February 2005 and revised it in 2013, but it is a policy. It does not matter when the policy starts. What matters is that now you have a policy that is inclusive and broader.



Will it affect the current arrangement?

It depends on how you take it. In Rwanda, when it was adopted, they first sold all government vehicles to those who were using them. I have said that if the policy is taken and we agree, even the money MPs are going to receive will be a loan and it doesn’t matter even if you received it 20 days ago. Once a policy has been made that it is a loan, that is what it will be.



Will this policy, good as it may be, see the light of day especially with a House dominated by NRM?

MPs are very happy; go and ask them, you will be surprised. They have been singled out and attacked as MPs. Yet ministers have vehicles of Shs 400m, resident district commissioners (RDCs), commissioners, chief administrative officers and the rest, all receive very expensive cars, but the public will never attack anyone [of them], they attack only MPs.



So, because ministers who are just 80 have such cars, even the over 400 MPs should have them too?

They are 80, yes, but each has got a vehicle of Shs 400m; go and do some maths and find out how much that is. They are also given a driver, fuel and maintenance.

Let me tell you, last year we spent Shs 200bn on vehicle maintenance yet the whole scheme of MPs’ cars will cost us [only] Shs 64bn. So, the problem is not the MPs’ vehicles but the country not having a policy. Even in retiring a vehicle, a permanent secretary will retire a vehicle and the one he has been using will be given to the commissioner and downwards.

I don’t think even government knows who is supposed to have a vehicle and who is not. That is why I’m saying no one should have a free vehicle; we need zero fleet. In Rwanda, there is no hiring of drivers, vehicle maintenance costs, and no fuel. But there is transport which is more efficient than it has ever been. There is no MP who will listen to this and not support it, I can assure you.



When are you tabling it?

It depends on the speaker but on Wednesday [October 12] I will apply to the speaker because I will be ready.



Some say you are pushing this because you and the leader of opposition already have free cars.

My proposal means that actually I will surrender my car. That is what it means, having zero fleet. What I have will go, the driver, the fuel, all will go.



How is this policy of yours going to work?

In Rwanda, it works very well. There are various categories. In some instances, they give you a vehicle tax-free and then you pay the total amount it costs. After three years, you take your vehicle but you use it for both public and private work because government will have contributed by removing tax.

People don’t abuse those vehicles like you see in Uganda where government vehicles are used to carry charcoal, goats, etc. When [President] Museveni had just come, he started what was called the motor vehicle co-ownership scheme. Government makes a contribution, you make a contribution, and it worked. The capitalist nature of a human being kicks in once something is free. They treat it the way they want.

For example, if you are a permanent secretary and your vehicle gets involved in an accident, they replace it immediately at no cost to you, then why drive it responsibly?

So for MPs, I’m going to liberate them and they are going to be very happy. Because the moment you debate parliament, you debate MPs, they become defensive but when you debate a policy, everyone will listen to understand what policy shift one is advocating.



Will people, let alone MPs, understand that this is about policy, and not them and their emoluments?

They will understand although it has come at the wrong time. But that is usually how policies shift. It has come at a time when the public is discussing only one aspect of public official transportation, which is parliament. But now I’m saying we should broaden it because actually there is more wastage than buying MPs’ vehicles.



Why has FDC taken this long to propose such a policy? Were you reacting to public anger or you’re genuinely concerned about the wastage?

No party should claim that it doesn’t listen to the public and I’m proud that FDC did. Once there is public uproar against something you must discuss it and then take a decision. You might initiate it or the public may force you to take a decision. There is absolutely no problem in us pandering to what the public say and we do it.



So you’re unapologetic to those calling you populists?

I don’t know of a politician who is not a populist. This business we are in is about being a populist; that is why we dance for people at rallies and also say things we cannot do.

That there is a politician who is not a populist; how did he/she look for votes, what did they say? Did he sit [back] and lock himself in the house and people voted for him? I have heard others say, my people asked me to stand; they never did. For me nobody asked me to stand, it was my personal decision. I went and marketed my candidature so I don’t see any contradiction in being populist.



What do you say of the Jobless Brotherhood who dumped piglets at parliament?

For us, we associate with peaceful demonstrations; we may not associate with every form. The one for the piglets, personally I don’t associate with it but their right to demonstrate is a right I will defend at all times. There must be a cutoff. Part of the MPs and the media personalize these issues.

They have asked me, ‘Ssemujju, will you take this vehicle? But I have told them that if they are distributing them at lunch time, I will line up first because I’m also a selfish human being. I want to live a very good life. That’s why we must have laws and policies. Countries are never built on goodwill and judgment of individuals but laws and policies that will guide you.

That is why in Uganda they will tell you, you can’t drive when you’re drunk or without a driving permit. Even for parliament, there are qualifications for you to join; otherwise, everybody would be in parliament. They are now removing MPs who don’t have qualifications; that is how countries work. I returned money for Naads but I’m now regretting because others, even when the public was angry, they didn’t return the money. I’m saying we need to be restrained; otherwise, we will take everything.



